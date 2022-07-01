Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: July 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

What’s Next For Kohl’s Corp.

Fashion

Giambattista Valli Reflects on a Decade in Haute Couture

Fashion

Iris van Herpen on Couture, the Metaverse and Making Dresses From Algae

Too Faced Shuts Tmall Flagship, Prompting China Exit Speculation

All products on its Tmall Global store have been taken down, and membership services and points redemption will remain open until July 27.

By
Tianwei Zhang, Denni Hu
Plus Icon
Erika Jayne's Too Faced collaboration.
Erika Jayne's Too Faced collaboration. Courtesy Image

LONDON — Too Faced, the seventh-largest prestige makeup brand in the U.S. that Estée Lauder Cos. acquired for $1.45 billion in 2016, is shutting down its Tmall Global flagship by August, prompting speculation on Chinese social media that the brand is exiting the market.

It appears that all products in the store have been taken down. Membership services and points redemption will remain open until July 27, according to the brand’s announcement on its flagship.

In a statement to WWD, a spokesperson for Lauder said, “After a careful and thorough review, Too Faced Tmall global flagship store will cease its operations in August. This is an adjustment of distribution channel and will not impact Too Faced’s long-term strategy in China. We want to take a step back to better evaluate how we can best serve our customers here in the future. We look forward to continuing to bring inspiring products and unique experiences to our customers.”

Related Galleries

Although the official flagship store is closing, consumers can still buy Too Faced products through the Australian beauty retailer Mecca’s Tmall Global flagship. There are only seven Too Faced products for sale on Mecca’s flagship currently, and the sales are in the single digits.

The high-wattage makeup brand, founded by Jerrod Blandino and Jeremy Johnson in 1998, entered the Chinese market in July 2020. It appointed popular Chinese actress Song Zu’er as brand ambassador shortly after to boost the brand’s presence in the market. But the hype didn’t last long and Too Faced hasn’t made any noise in the market since.

Chen Liang, managing director at communications consultancy éCLAIR Asia, believes that the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic in China was the main reason for Too Faced’s retreat since the cosmetics industry as a whole has been struggling as demand slumped.

The second reason is that China is “a different and extremely competitive market,” especially for the beauty sector.

“Chinese consumers have a lot of choices. The attention span is very short. You always need a sense of freshness to keep up with them. This freshness is not only at the marketing level, but also extends to the product level. This tests the ability of the brand to continue to turn out viral products.

“In Too Faced’s case, its products generated some discussion and buzz, but there was no major breakthrough. This model also imposes a high demand on the supply chain, which global players are usually not in a good place to compete with local ones,” she added.

On a marketing level, Chen posited that the brand needs to increase its spend significantly.

“Marketing investment is essential in China. The demand for KOLs and celebrities to maintain long-term exposure in front of the consumers is huge. Too Faced was too chill about it.

“Some of Estée Lauder’s brands have huge marketing budgets in China, so the group should not be a stranger to this,” she said. “So Too Faced’s poor performance should be a result of their choice, rather than unfamiliarity with the Chinese market.”

That said, young brands within the company in general have not yet performed at the same level as those who have been in the market for decades in China. Data from Moojing Market Intelligence gathered during this year’s Tmall’s 618 online shopping festival shows that Estée Lauder, La Mer and MAC Cosmetics entered the top 10 positions in the skin care and color cosmetics categories. Meanwhile Dr.Jart, a skin care brand the company acquired in 2019, and Tom Ford both fell out of the top 20 list.

As the second-largest beauty market in the world, during the pandemic China became a major driver of beauty sales, and big companies including L’Oréal and Estée Lauder Cos. benefited from the market’s acceleration.

But recently both of those companies recorded slowdowns in China. Lauder’s sales in the Asia Pacific region dipped 4 percent for the quarter ended March 31, due to reduced retail traffic as well as limited distribution capacity at its Shanghai facilities, which were subject to COVID-19 restrictions.

Related:

Jerrod Blandino, Jeremy Johnson Depart Too Faced; Tara Simon Promoted

Estée Lauder to Acquire Too Faced Beauty Brand for $1.4B

How Much Should Beauty Companies Rely on China to Generate Growth?

Too Faced Shuts Tmall Flagship, Prompting

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Too Faced Shuts Tmall Flagship, Prompting

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Too Faced Shuts Tmall Flagship, Prompting

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Too Faced Shuts Tmall Flagship, Prompting

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Too Faced Shuts Tmall Flagship, Prompting

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Too Faced Shuts Tmall Flagship, Prompting

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Too Faced Shuts Tmall Flagship, Prompting

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Too Faced Shuts Tmall Flagship, Prompting

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Too Faced Shuts Tmall Flagship, Prompting

Hot Summer Bags

Too Faced Shuts Tmall Flagship, Prompting

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Too Faced Shuts Tmall Flagship, Prompting

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Too Faced Shuts Tmall Flagship, Prompting

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Too Faced Shuts Tmall Flagship, Prompting

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Too Faced Shuts Tmall Flagship, Prompting

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Too Faced Shuts Tmall Flagship, Prompting

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Too Faced Shuts Tmall Flagship, Prompting

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Too Faced Shuts Tmall Flagship, Prompting

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Too Faced Shuts Tmall Flagship, Prompting

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Too Faced Shuts Tmall Flagship, Prompting

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Too Faced Shuts Tmall Flagship, Prompting

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Too Faced Shuts Tmall Flagship, Prompting

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Too Faced Shuts Tmall Flagship, Prompting

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Too Faced Shuts Tmall Flagship, Prompting

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Too Faced Shuts Tmall Flagship, Prompting

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Too Faced Shuts Tmall Flagship, Prompting

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Too Faced Shuts Tmall Flagship, Prompting

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Too Faced Shuts Tmall Flagship, Prompting

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Too Faced Shuts Tmall Flagship, Prompting

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Too Faced Shuts Tmall Flagship, Prompting

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Too Faced Shuts Tmall Flagship, Prompting

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Too Faced Shuts Tmall Flagship, Prompting

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Too Faced Shuts Tmall Flagship, Prompting

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Too Faced Shuts Tmall Flagship, Prompting

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Too Faced Shuts Tmall Flagship, Prompting

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Too Faced Shuts Tmall Flagship, Prompting

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Too Faced Shuts Tmall Flagship, Prompting

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Too Faced Shuts Tmall Flagship, Prompting

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Too Faced Shuts Tmall Flagship, Prompting

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Too Faced Shuts Tmall Flagship, Prompting

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Too Faced Shuts Tmall Flagship, Prompting

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Too Faced Shuts Tmall Flagship, Prompting

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Too Faced Shuts Tmall Flagship, Prompting

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Too Faced Shuts Tmall Flagship, Prompting

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Too Faced Shuts Tmall Flagship, Prompting

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Too Faced Shuts Tmall Flagship, Prompting

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Too Faced Shuts Tmall Flagship, Prompting

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad