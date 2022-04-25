Tory Burch Foundation Gears Up for Third Embrace Ambition Summit

The Tory Burch Foundation will host its third Embrace Ambition Summit, called “Confronting Stereotypes and Creating New Norms,” at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall on June 14.

The daylong event will feature conversations and performances by people in business, entertainment, medicine, sports and culture, including Mindy Kaling, writer, producer and actor; Billie Jean King, sports icon and champion of equality; Anne-Marie Slaughter, chief executive officer of New America; Dolores Huerta, president and founder of the Dolores Huerta Foundation; Chase Strangio, attorney and activist; Jared Cohen, founder and CEO of Jigsaw; Arian Simone, CEO and cofounder of the Fearless Fund, and Dr. Samantha Boardman, founder, Positive Prescription.

The Tory Burch Foundation advances women’s empowerment and entrepreneurship in the U.S. by providing access to capital, education and digital resources.

The summit will address the inequities that the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated and the increasing role of social activism, while providing actionable takeaways around how to create new norms.

“When I first started my company, I knew I wanted to have a foundation to empower women,” said Tory Burch. “Even when women have all the resources they need to succeed, they will still face barriers. We have to change the cultural norms around women’s achievement first, and the conversations at the summit are part of that.”

Attendance is complimentary via a virtual ticket on EmbraceAmbition.org. From March 1 through March 31, the public was invited to submit an application to attend the summit in-person.

“Our first Embrace Ambition Summit in 2018 was about challenging implicit bias and stereotypes,” said Laurie Fabiano, president of the foundation. “Tackling these topics is more important than ever, given the way the pandemic exacerbated existing inequalities and so many rights are under attack. We can’t look to empower women if we don’t look at all things impacting their lives.”

At the first summit in 2018, speakers included Burch, Margaret Atwood, Yara Shahidi, Zoey Deutch and Julianna Margulies, among others. In 2019, the foundation held its first Embrace Ambition Series, a week of events in 10 cities including Philadelphia, Chicago, San Francisco, Dallas and New York. In 2020, the foundation held its second summit with speakers including Gloria Steinem, Diane von Furstenberg, Wade Davis, Ashley Judd and Angelica Ross.

The 2022 summit is supported by presenting sponsor Bank of America, as well as sponsors Simone, Johnson & Johnson Women’s Leadership & Inclusion, Kozmetsky Family Foundation, American Express, BDT & Co., Chloe Wine Collection, General Atlantic, Marie-Frances and Rene Kern, Shiseido and Trott Family Philanthropies.

The Tory Burch Foundation’s Fellows Program has provided more than $1.2 million in grants to help women grow their businesses. Supported by Bank of America, the Tory Burch Capital Program has distributed more than $75 million in loans to nearly 4,800 women entrepreneurs,. Each month, the foundation provides online tools and digital education to more than 500,000 women and more than 10,000 women have created their business plans on the digital destination ToryBurchFoundation.org.

