Tracy Reese has teamed up with Pottery Barn to create collections for Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen, which go on sale today.

Hope for Flowers by Tracy Reese x Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen features both bedroom and nursery decor with an emphasis on sustainably made pieces. The colorful bedroom collections, offered this year only, feature vibrant floral prints inspired by Reese’s fashion designs.

The collection includes floral duvets, quilts, sheet sets and crib fits, pillows, rugs, lamps and a chandelier that align with Reese’s design aesthetic and goals of contributing to a more sustainable future with her three guiding principles of sustainability: the health of people, planet and equity in profit. Retail prices start at $18.50 and go up to $749 for full-size area rugs. The line includes Oeko-Tex, Global Organic Textile Standard Certified and Better Cotton Initiative bedding and Fair Trade Certified materials.

In 2019, Reese launched Hope for Flowers in Detroit focused on sustainable materials and ethical production.

“As I approached the design with the Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen teams, I reflected back on this idea of our homes as our sanctuaries and what that has come to mean in a bigger way this past year,” said Reese. “It was important to me to be able to echo the idea of happiness, optimism and fun in our environments with these pieces — especially in designing for kids and teens.”

View Gallery Related Gallery Lanvin Resort 2022

Reese said she has always loved fabric, patterns and mixing textures, “and the floral quilts and sheets are some of my favorite pieces from these collections.”

“I believe that fashion and home are so harmonious, and these spaces are really exciting places to be able to play, even down to the art rug that can feel so expressive,” she said.

She added that it was great to be able to work with a like-minded partner like Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen, which “are committed to sustainability and making our homes healthier and happier.”

“My hope with these collections is that children and teens can express themselves through their rooms and fall in love with color, prints and fabrics the same way that I did when I began sewing around eight or nine years old,” said Reese.

Allison Spampanato, senior vice president of product development of Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen, said, “Tracy sees the beauty in the world and her Hope for Flowers by Tracy Reese fashion label embodies that sense of optimism and hope. It was such a thrill to work with her and bring that inspiration, sophistication and joy into every piece of these collections, and design creative sanctuaries and spaces for kids and teens.”

Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen are divisions of William-Sonoma, Inc., based in San Francisco.

The collections will be sold at PotteryBarnTeen.com and PotteryBarnKids.com.

FOR MORE STORIES:

Tracy Reese and Nonprofit Nest Launch Support for Detroit’s Underserved Creatives

Tracy Reese Launches Collections, Discusses Path to Sustainability

Ralph Lauren, Donna Karan, Tracy Reese to Address Harlem’s Fashion Row Event