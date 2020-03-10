PARIS — Operating under the shadow of the coronavirus epidemic, the recently wrapped Première Classe trade show was hit by a 33 percent drop in visitors, year-over-year, as brands and retailers brace themselves for a challenging season. But the brands still managed to do good business.

That was the message from Frédéric Maus, chief executive officer of parent company WSN Developpement, who is not taking the crisis lying down. “I’m not saying it was the best edition of their lives, but it allows brands to maintain a certain level of activity and it underscores the raison d’être of the trade show,” he said, adding that, as part of the behind-the-scenes preparations, the team in 2019 traveled to 15 European cities to seek out new retailers, visiting between 100 and 200 stores per city.