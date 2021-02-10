Trish Donnelly, former chief executive officer of Urban Outfitters Group, has been named CEO of PVH Americas, a new role.

She will have the responsibility for the Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Heritage Brands businesses in the Americas and for the global Calvin Klein brand. The new regional approach is modeled on PVH’s structure in Europe. Donnelly will oversee the company’s North America-based brand leaders including Calvin Klein CEO Cheryl Abel-Hodges.

“Trish is one of the most experienced and successful leaders in our industry Her proven track record in winning with the consumer, driven industry-leading e-commerce, and balancing that with very strong retail execution and best-in-class partnerships makes her the ideal leader to drive the charge for sustainable, profitable market-share growth for PVH Americas,” said Stefan Larsson, CEO of PVH.

Donnelly said, “I have always admired and respected the tremendous strength of PVH’s iconic brands and their connection to culture. The growth opportunities in the region and around the world are very exciting. I look forward to collaborating with our teams and partners on further developing PVH’s core strengths with a product-driven consumer-first strategy that is supported by the company’s values.”

As reporcted in WWD last month, Urban Outfitters said Donnelly would be leaving her role as ceo at the end of January after seven years. In revealing the management change, Richard A. Hayne, CEO of Urban Outfitters, said in a statement last month, “During her tenure she built a strong talent team and the Urban brand grew revenues by over 10 percent.” Sheila Harrington took the reins as CEO of both the Urban Outfitters and Free People brands.

Prior to Donnelly’s tenure at Urban Outfitters, she oversaw J. Crew Group’s e-commerce business and spent over a decade at Ralph Lauren in product and merchandising roles. She also held senior leadership and operation positions at Steven Alan and Cole Haan.

She starts at the company Feb. 16 and will be based in PVH’s New York headquarters, reporting to Larsson.

