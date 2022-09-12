True Religion’s Retailers Talk Shop

Susan Rinderknecht, men’s better denim buyer, Dillard’s

“The men’s piece [of True Religion] is much bigger than the women’s piece at Dillard’s. We’re in the South and our customers love color, even men. Red’s a great color. They’ve always done a really good job with color. I’ve been buying from them for five years, and we work really hard together to adapt the line to the customers in my region. I think that’s part of the reason it’s so successful. They’re very open to doing the right things for the guy that we’re selling in this market. From Day One, I’ve been able to work with their merchandisers and designers to adapt things to do what’s right for us.

“Color is like number one. Their T-shirts are hands-down, great. It’s great styling, great color and great value for the money. We get into spring, we’re doing shorts and they’ll be color involved in a short pocket. It’s a very multicultural customer who buys it in this region. It’s urban, it’s Hispanic, it’s a little bit Western at this stage of the game. It’s really because they’ve done a really good job in staying true to their DNA and gearing it toward their customer.

“I’ve been buying for 38 years. And so many brands forget who they are. They’ve stayed especially in the last two or three years extremely focused on who their customer is. That’s the person we have to listen to every day.

“T-shirts are $59 to $79, fleece is $99 to $129, the core denim is $159 to $169, but when you get to extreme washes and embellishments you get up to $199 to $229.

“Our customer is going for all of it. Dillard’s is different from most retailers because we’re very close to our stores and our customers. I buy differently for Mesquite, Texas, as I do for Oklahoma City or New Orleans. We really try to customize it in the region as to what that customer is looking for. Some markets like my border stores want the cleaner denim, but when they get to New Orleans, they want tricked up. So that’s why they’ve given me a broad assortment of product that I can tailor to each of those regions based on who the customer is.

They’ve got the horseshoe logo on the jeans, and a lot of their logoing is the Buddha. If you look at one of their T-shirts, they use the Buddha a lot. Their T-shirts use the horseshoe and they integrate it with the Buddha. The guy loves that Buddha.”

As for how they stand out on the floor, she said it’s really the color. “Red, fuchsia, we do yellows, they [T-shirts] sell well. The denim is pretty much blues. Sometimes they’ll be red stitching on the pocket. One of the jeans that we’re doing around their 20th anniversary is the horseshoe on the pocket and they used rainbow stitching. We’re relaunching that jean with the rainbow stitching pocket. It’s kind of their heritage when they started. Sometimes they’ll do the horseshoe in metallic, in gold or silver, or they’ll do red.

“Dillard’s has around 250 doors. We carry True Religion in 100. The price point is too high for some of our small markets. We focus on the top 100 doors.”

As for what’s coming up, she said, “I think the rainbow jean will be really good. Their fleece does extremely well in the fall. It’s nothing fancy, it may just be black zip hoodie with a matching pant with a gold embroidered horseshoe on the back or the leg. It always really sells.”

Molly Taylor, chief merchant, Saks Off 5th

“True Religion is an authentic denim brand which has never veered from its true DNA. The True Religion customer values the novelty washes, whipstitching and unparalleled fits. At Saks Off 5th, we continue to see strong demand for True Religion across categories.

“The resurgence of the bootcut silhouette is driving a recent uptick in the women’s business, with shoppers gravitating toward that fit. Within men’s, True Religion’s denim and sportswear continue to resonate strongly with our customer, especially their horseshoe and Buddha logo Ts.

“We look forward to continuing our long-standing partnership with True Religion as it is a go-to, trusted brand for Saks Off 5th customers.”

Dalila Shannon, divisional merchandise manager, women’s brand collaborations, denim, Urban Outfitters

“I remember True Religion entering the market in the early 2000s, around the same time that big brands were starting to capitalize on the emerging American celebrity obsession. In my eyes True Religion always stood apart from the trendy brands of the ‘00s because of their attention to quality and construction, their unique and elevated stitching details, and their sexy silhouettes that embody the energy of youth. In a world increasingly fueled by trends, the longevity of True Religion denim in the zeitgeist is evidence that this this brand has fundamentally defined what American denim is.”

Antonio Gray, vice president, divisional merchandise manager of apparel, DTLR

“When True Religion launched, they had the appeal of a quintessential premium American denim brand. Consumers loved their overt details, like signature whipstitching and pocket flaps that exuded their version of the California lifestyle. True Religion seeks to channel that nostalgic energy through modern-day collaborations with tastemakers like Supreme, 2 Chainz, etc. Our best-selling styles continue to be denim with overt details and tops with similar True Religion design language.”