Ulla Johnson Makes Home Debut With Cabana, Net-a-porter

MILAN — Ulla Johnson’s signature bohemian chic patterns have made their way to the summer tablescape, with an exclusive capsule made in partnership with Cabana.

Net-a-porter told WWD on Tuesday that it is the exclusive online retail partner for the brand’s first home décor collection, which will be unveiled together with launch of an exclusive Ulla Johnson high summer ’23 cross-category collection, developed in collaboration with the e-tailer.

Together with Cabana, the global lifestyle brand that includes a biannual print magazine and a homeware line, Casa Cabana, Ulla Johnson envisaged a tableware assortment of tablecloths, plates, hand-embroidered placemats and napkins, as well as Murano water glasses, culminating in a pouf printed in hibiscus florals from the Ulla Johnson pre-fall 2023 season.

Ulla Johnson x Cabana pouf from the new home decor collection sold on Net-a-porter Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

Net-a-porter said the high summer cross-category capsule celebrates the designer’s signature cotton poplin and printed chiffon that will be available in a variety of silhouettes and the brand’s prints alongside a selection of lace and hand-crocheted pieces ideal for summer. The capsule also includes a color-blocked heeled sandal and two handbags.

“We have always adored Ulla Johnson’s eye for print so to bring this special collaboration to our customers is very exciting,” added Net-a-porter marketing director Libby Page in a statement. As for the home decor, Page expressed confidence in the market’s appetite for Johnson’s upscale yet convivial designs. “The colorful glassware and printed plates will create a show-stopping atmosphere for anyone throwing a dinner party this summer,” Page added.

Sector-wide, fashion brands are making a splash in home decor and interiors, driven by the nesting and home entertainment trend sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic. In April, Marni unveiled tableware with Belgian design label Serax, and an upscale wallpaper series with Italian wall covering-maker LondonArt. In June, West Elm and L.A. fashion brand Rhode launched a collaboration for the home with decorative accessories, plates, glasses and colorful textiles.

The Ulla Johnson high summer cross-category capsule and the home decor will be sold on Net-a-porter starting Tuesday.