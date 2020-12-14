Vince Holding Corp. saw a 34 percent drop in sales during the third quarter, but enhanced its liquidity position to help navigate through the pandemic.

Vince also said Monday that it has delayed its earnings release for the third quarter to Dec. 21. It was originally scheduled to be issued Monday.

Net sales for the third quarter ended Oct. 31 decreased to $69 million from $104.5 million in the same period last year. The gross margin rate slipped to 45.9 percent compared to 48.8 percent in the same period last year.

“The third quarter experienced sequential improvement in direct-to-consumer sales and gross margin, which continued into the fourth quarter as we entered the holiday season,” said David Stefko, interim chief executive officer and chief financial officer. “At the same time, we continued to tightly manage our expenses.” He expects “a continued recovery” in the business.

Stefko also said the company closed on a third lien credit facility and completed amendments to its existing revolving and term loan credit facilities. “As we continue to navigate the near-term headwinds resulting from COVID-19, these steps enhanced our liquidity position to support the continued execution of our strategies.” He said the company has been “very pleased to see continued market share gains in our Vince brand and look forward to the continued execution of our multipronged growth strategy. For Rebecca Taylor, we remain encouraged by the opportunity to replicate the Vince recovery and growth playbook.”