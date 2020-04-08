PARIS — Viva Technology is canceling the 2020 edition and will hold its next show in spring 2021, organizers said Wednesday, ruling out the possibility of holding it later this year as disruption from the coronavirus continues to cloud the future.

“Given the changing situation, copresidents Maurice Lévy and Pierre Louette and I regret having to postpone the fifth edition to spring 2021,” Julie Ranty, chief executive officer of VivaTech, said in a statement.

The Paris-based tech conference’s organizers said in March that the event wouldn’t take place as scheduled on June 11 to 13, following the French government ordered a country-wide lockdown.

Alternative solutions had been considered, including postponing the event to the fall, but eventually ruled out on COVID-19 uncertainty.

Noting that the cancellation risked posing a challenge to start-ups who depend on the event, executives said they would continue to work with them.

“The VivaTech team has been actively working with its partners to continue serving as a facilitator of open innovation and supporting the ecosystem in this difficult period,” Ranty added.

France’s answer to the Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show, the show was founded by Publicis ceo Maurice Levy and Francis Morel, who heads LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s French financial newspaper Les Echos.

Last year, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Alibaba chairman and cofounder Jack Ma opened the technology conference, which was attended by 124,000 visitors.