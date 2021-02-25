Wolverine World Wide Inc., impacted by COVID-19 and noncash trade name impairment, lost money in the fourth quarter amid a sales decline, though the footwear giant said the outcome beat its expectations.

The loss was $171.2 million in the quarter ended Jan. 2, including the impact of a $222.2 million impairment charge. That compared to a $500,000 loss in the year-ago period.

Reported diluted loss per share was $2.10, including the impairment charge of $2.07 per share, compared to a loss per share of 1 cent in the prior year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were 21 cents, and, on a constant currency basis, were 22 cents, compared to 59 cents in the prior year.

With performances mixed across Wolverine‘s broad portfolio of brands, revenues fell 16.1 percent to $509.6 million compared to $607.4 million in the year-ago period. On a constant currency basis, revenue was down 16.4 percent versus the prior year. Owned e-commerce reported revenue grew 31.7 percent versus the prior year.

“The company delivered better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter and is poised to drive an accelerated recovery over the next 12 to 18 months,” said Blake W. Krueger, Wolverine Worldwide’s chairman and chief executive officer.

“During a year of unprecedented challenges, we took action focused on the rapidly changing consumer landscape,” said Krueger. “Our owned e-commerce revenue grew 50 percent in 2020, and we have planned further investment in this area to enable growth of 40 percent in 2021, significantly outpacing broader industry expectations. Our balance sheet is healthy, and our brands are well positioned in winning product categories with strong momentum. Merrell, Saucony, Sperry and Wolverine all plan to launch compelling new products behind some of their biggest franchises, and we anticipate meaningful growth for the company in 2021, resulting in revenue approaching 2019 levels for the year.”

Cash flow from operating activities in the quarter was $173.6 million, compared to $206.6 million in the prior year. Cash on hand at the end of the quarter was $347.4 million, compared to $180.6 million in the prior.