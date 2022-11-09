×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 9, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Ferragamo’s Gobbetti Touts Davis’ Designs

Business

From Kohl’s to Levi’s, the Ripple Effect of Michelle Gass’ CEO Switch

Fashion

The 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards: Celebrities, Glamour, Glitz – and Let’s Not Forget the Fashion Designers

Wolverine Results Miss Expectations, Regroups Its Brand Portfolio

The changes are designed to create efficiencies and increase transparency and shareholder value while simplifying the organization.

The Wolverine 1000 Mile x Rawlings boot.
The Wolverine 1000 Mile x Rawlings boot. Daniel Van Duinen

Wolverine World Wide reported third-quarter top- and bottom-line gains that missed expectations but in an effort to improve results and increase shareholder value, the brand portfolio has been reorganized into three groups: Active, Work and Lifestyle.

For the third quarter ended Oct. 1, operating profit came to $58.8 million versus $42.5 million in the year-ago period, and net profit was $38.8 million, versus a loss of $800,000 in the year-ago period.

Revenue grew 8.6 percent to $691.4 million, and 12.2 percent on a constant currency basis. The international business was strong, up 33 percent to $303 million. Direct-to-consumer revenue was up 4.5 percent to $160 million.

Related Galleries

The purveyor of such popular footwear brands as Saucony, Merrell, Keds, Sperry and Hush Puppies is grappling with excess inventory, which at the end of the quarter was $880.9 million, up 113.8 percent compared to unusually low levels last year. Higher freight, handling and other inventory costs represented about 15 percent of the increase. In-transit inventory of $281 million was up from $57 million last year, and caused by inland logistics congestion and limited capacity in Wolverine’s distribution centers.

In reporting its third-quarter results on Wednesday, Wolverine forecast a fourth-quarter loss of between 19 cents and 9 cents in earnings per share. Revenue is expected to be in the range of $650 million to $675 million, representing growth of about 2.3 to 6.2 percent.

Between the expected fourth-quarter loss and the missed expectations for the third quarter, Wall Street sent Wolverine’s stock price plummeting 28.8 percent, or $5.19, to $12.86 around midday.

“While we were pleased to deliver third-quarter revenue growth of 9 percent and 12 percent on a constant currency basis, both revenue and profit came in below our expectations, reflecting ongoing supply chain disruption, heightened promotional activity at retail, and deteriorating macro conditions,” Brendan Hoffman, Wolverine Worldwide’s president and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

“We are facing congestion in our own U.S. distribution centers and inland transportation networks and many wholesale customers are currently dealing with heavier inventories and warehouse constraints. These headwinds have resulted in certain shipping delays that impacted most of our brands. Sperry’s performance was further impacted by softer-than-expected trends in the boat category and a sluggish start to boot sales due to unusually warm weather.

“Despite these external headwinds, we saw notable strength in our international business, and within our portfolio, Merrell continued its strong momentum delivering 39 percent constant currency growth.”

Under the new portfolio structure, Wolverine’s Active Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Saucony footwear and apparel, Sweaty Betty activewear, and Chaco footwear.

The Work Group includes Wolverine footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and HyTest safety footwear.

The Lifestyle Group consists of Sperry footwear, Keds footwear, and Hush Puppies footwear and apparel.

“The new group reporting structure announced today is a natural progression of our business as it combines brands that share similar traits under one segment, which we expect will pave the way for increased collaboration, sharing of best practices, and ultimately value creation for our shareholders,” said Hoffman. “Our company possesses exceptional talent, powerful brands, and a strong operating platform. I believe this new group structure will unlock our potential to not only grow faster but also become a more efficient and simplified organization that delivers industry-leading margins.”

“Our new reporting structure will allow us to focus on the brands and product categories that have the biggest opportunities to maximize future value creation. We will prioritize future investments and resource allocation to the areas that we expect to generate the greatest return,” added Michael Stornant, executive vice president and chief financial officer. “This new segment presentation also provides investors and other stakeholders improved visibility into the underlying performance and results.”

Three insiders were selected to lead each group of brands.

Chris Hufnagel has been appointed president of the Active Group. The Saucony and Chaco brands will report to Hufnagel, who will also continue to lead Merrell. The Sweaty Betty brand will continue to report into Hoffman.

A 14-year veteran of the company, Hufnagel has held several key leadership roles, including global president of Merrell since September 2019, global president of Cat Footwear and corporate senior vice president and head of strategy. Prior to joining Wolverine, Hufnagel held senior roles at Under Armour, Gap and Abercrombie & Fitch.

Tom Kennedy has been appointed president of the Work Group, and the Wolverine, Cat Footwear, Bates, Harley-Davidson Footwear and Hytest brands will continue reporting into him. Kennedy is a seven-year veteran of the company and has held several key roles, including global president of Sperry and president of apparel and accessories. Prior to joining Wolverine, Kennedy held senior positions at Nike, Gap, Fossil and PacSun.

Katherine Cousins has been appointed president of the Lifestyle Group. The Hush Puppies brand will now report into Cousins, who joined the company as president of Sperry in 2021 and has also overseen Keds since the beginning of 2022. Prior to joining Wolverine, Cousins served as vice president and general manager of the Kodiak, Terra and Work Authority brands at VF Corp., and led global strategy, consumer research, licensing and accessories for Timberland.

“Chris, Tom and Katherine are each uniquely qualified for their new leadership appointments and bring significant breadth and depth of experience in leading global brands that deliver consistent and profitable growth,” said Hoffman. “I am equally confident that the range of changes announced today will unlock efficiencies and value creation across the business, laying a strong foundation for robust and sustainable future growth.”

In addition, Wolverine established a Profit Improvement Office to generate greater cost savings and efficiencies that will support future investments. “Our overarching goal is to deliver consistent and enhanced revenue and profit growth that will put the business on an accelerated path to return to and ultimately exceed 12 percent operating margin,” said Hoffman. “I firmly believe the changes announced today are fundamental steps toward achieving our goals.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Wolverine Reports Third-Quarter Results and Reorganizes Brand Portfolio

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Wolverine Reports Third-Quarter Results and Reorganizes Brand Portfolio

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Wolverine Reports Third-Quarter Results and Reorganizes Brand Portfolio

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Wolverine Reports Third-Quarter Results and Reorganizes Brand Portfolio

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Wolverine Reports Third-Quarter Results and Reorganizes Brand Portfolio

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Wolverine Reports Third-Quarter Results and Reorganizes Brand Portfolio

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Wolverine Reports Third-Quarter Results and Reorganizes Brand Portfolio

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Wolverine Reports Third-Quarter Results and Reorganizes Brand Portfolio

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Wolverine Reports Third-Quarter Results and Reorganizes Brand Portfolio

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Wolverine Reports Third-Quarter Results and Reorganizes Brand Portfolio

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Wolverine Reports Third-Quarter Results and Reorganizes Brand Portfolio

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Wolverine Reports Third-Quarter Results and Reorganizes Brand Portfolio

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Wolverine Reports Third-Quarter Results and Reorganizes Brand Portfolio

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Wolverine Reports Third-Quarter Results and Reorganizes Brand Portfolio

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Wolverine Reports Third-Quarter Results and Reorganizes Brand Portfolio

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Wolverine Reports Third-Quarter Results and Reorganizes Brand Portfolio

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Wolverine Reports Third-Quarter Results and Reorganizes Brand Portfolio

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Wolverine Reports Third-Quarter Results and Reorganizes Brand Portfolio

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Wolverine Reports Third-Quarter Results and Reorganizes Brand Portfolio

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Wolverine Reports Third-Quarter Results and Reorganizes Brand Portfolio

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Wolverine Reports Third-Quarter Results and Reorganizes Brand Portfolio

Hot Summer Bags

Wolverine Reports Third-Quarter Results and Reorganizes Brand Portfolio

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Wolverine Reports Third-Quarter Results and Reorganizes Brand Portfolio

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Wolverine Reports Third-Quarter Results and Reorganizes Brand Portfolio

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Wolverine Reports Third-Quarter Results and Reorganizes Brand Portfolio

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Wolverine Reports Third-Quarter Results and Reorganizes Brand Portfolio

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Wolverine Reports Third-Quarter Results and Reorganizes Brand Portfolio

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Wolverine Reports Third-Quarter Results and Reorganizes Brand Portfolio

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Wolverine Reports Third-Quarter Results and Reorganizes Brand Portfolio

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Wolverine Reports Third-Quarter Results and Reorganizes Brand Portfolio

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Wolverine Reports Third-Quarter Results and Reorganizes Brand Portfolio

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Wolverine Reports Third-Quarter Results and Reorganizes Brand Portfolio

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Wolverine Reports Third-Quarter Results and Reorganizes Brand Portfolio

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Wolverine Reports Third-Quarter Results and Reorganizes Brand Portfolio

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Wolverine Reports Third-Quarter Results and Reorganizes Brand Portfolio

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Wolverine Reports Third-Quarter Results and Reorganizes Brand Portfolio

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Wolverine Reports Third-Quarter Results and Reorganizes Brand Portfolio

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Wolverine Reports Third-Quarter Results and Reorganizes Brand Portfolio

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Wolverine Reports Third-Quarter Results and Reorganizes Brand Portfolio

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Wolverine Reports Third-Quarter Results and Reorganizes Brand Portfolio

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Wolverine Reports Third-Quarter Results and Reorganizes Brand Portfolio

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Wolverine Reports Third-Quarter Results and Reorganizes Brand Portfolio

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad