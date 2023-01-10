×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: January 10, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

Martine Rose Is Ready to Step Onto the Florence Streets, and the World Stage, at Pitti Uomo

Men's

Jan-Jan Van Essche Brings His Flair for ‘Open Shapes’ to Pitti Uomo

Fashion

KidSuper’s Colm Dillane Working on Louis Vuitton’s Next Men’s Collection

Wolverine Worldwide Sees Progress in Turnaround Efforts

CEO Brendan Hoffman outlines new priorities, talks brand building and agility.

Merrell women's footwear.
Merrell women's footwear. courtesy of Amazon

Wolverine Worldwide is simplifying its business, reducing inventory, morphing into more of a direct-to-consumer business, and focusing on smarter investments to “move the needle.”

That was the essence of what Brendan Hoffman, Wolverine’s chief executive officer for the past year, told investors at the ICR Conference in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday.

He said last year’s reorganization from its former Michigan and Boston groups to active, lifestyle and work groups clarified the business and “allows us to think about ways to get synergies out of the business, including creating products and marketing messages that could be shared.”

Related Galleries

Through the brand portfolio reorganization, “We feel more agile,” and there’s greater clarity about which businesses the company feels most strongly about for future growth and for “distorting investments.”

“We were too peanut buttery with investments,” said Hoffman.

The active group, where the company is most bullish, includes Merrell, Chaco, Sweaty Betty and Saucony. The work group includes Wolverine, HyTest, Cat, Bates and Harley-Davidson. Lifestyle includes Sperry, Hush Puppies and Keds.

As part of the simplification process, Keds was put up for sale or possible licensing last month. The Wolverine Leather business is being shed as well.

Wolverine is simplifying the business by reducing excess inventory. Hoffman said there’s been “great progress” in cutting inventory and “reducing the gridlock in our warehouses.”

Last year, the company formed a “profit improvement office to provide us some cover to some of the headwinds, involving taking out costs, finding ways to improve margins, and determine investment for the future.”

“Agility is something this company needs to learn,” said Hoffman.

Referencing the plan to sell Keds, Hoffman said that previously, “The thought of divesting a brand was kind of off limits, but now we can’t have any sacred cows.…It’s pretty obvious that Keds is a great legacy business, but it’s under $100 million, with low profit margins.” Significantly growing other brands in the Wolverine portfolio requires far less of a lift.

Regarding Wolverine Leathers, Hoffman, who formerly ran Vince and earlier Lord & Taylor, said, “I really didn’t sign up to run a tannery business.”

Though it’s not a “frothy” market for mergers and acquisitions, “Getting Keds and Wolverine Leathers done will be a good step forward.”

He noted that Wolverine Worldwide has been “so broad in our SKUs and assortment, trying to be too many things to many people. This breadth of [stock keeping units] is not providing any payback. Look for simplicity in everything we do. It’s one of our guiding principles. That’s a theme you will hear us talk a lot about,” said Hoffman.

Wolverine Worldwide has a goal of achieving a midteens operating margin rate, and eventually surpassing the 12 percent operating margin in 2018, which was derailed by the pandemic

With inventory, the goal is “normalizing” it down to $600 million by the end of 2023, while generating more normal levels of cash to pay down debt and de-leverage the balance sheet. Year-end inventory is seen at approximately $805 million, down from $880 million at the end of the third quarter. The year-end inventory includes approximately $40 million for Keds and Wolverine Leathers.

Hoffman also said the company is “morphing into more of a direct-to-consumer business, from being wholesale-driven,” and “to really become brand builders.”

On Monday night, Hoffman issued an update on the business, and stated, “During the fourth quarter, we achieved our revenue, inventory management and cash flow goals. The acceleration of our inventory-reduction efforts is expected to pressure fourth-quarter earnings toward the low end of our guidance. We are executing well against a 100-day action plan that establishes near-term operational improvements needed to set the foundation for growth and profit improvement moving forward. The continued liquidation of end-of-life inventory is critical to this plan and we are encouraged by the progress made and options available to further clear these goods in early 2023.”

Last December, the company revealed the possible selloffs, as well as layoffs.

The company began laying off workers earlier this week but did not disclose how many of its 3,700 or so employees are affected.

In releasing preliminary results, the company cited full-year revenue of $2.69 billion, representing approximately 11 percent or 14 percent growth on a constant currency basis.

Fourth-quarter revenue is seen at $665 million, representing approximately 5 percent and 8 percent growth on a constant currency basis.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share are seen at the low end of its previous guidance, of down 15 cents to 5 cents for the fourth quarter, and $1.41 to $1.51 for the year.

Year-end net debt is seen at $1 billion, down from $1.3 billion at the end of the third quarter. Fourth quarter operating free cash flow is seen in the range of $280 million to $300 million.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Wolverine Worldwide Sees Turnaround Progress

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Wolverine Worldwide Sees Turnaround Progress

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Wolverine Worldwide Sees Turnaround Progress

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Wolverine Worldwide Sees Turnaround Progress

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Wolverine Worldwide Sees Turnaround Progress

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Wolverine Worldwide Sees Turnaround Progress

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Wolverine Worldwide Sees Turnaround Progress

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Wolverine Worldwide Sees Turnaround Progress

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Wolverine Worldwide Sees Turnaround Progress

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Wolverine Worldwide Sees Turnaround Progress

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Wolverine Worldwide Sees Turnaround Progress

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Wolverine Worldwide Sees Turnaround Progress

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Wolverine Worldwide Sees Turnaround Progress

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Wolverine Worldwide Sees Turnaround Progress

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Wolverine Worldwide Sees Turnaround Progress

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Wolverine Worldwide Sees Turnaround Progress

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Wolverine Worldwide Sees Turnaround Progress

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Wolverine Worldwide Sees Turnaround Progress

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Wolverine Worldwide Sees Turnaround Progress

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Wolverine Worldwide Sees Turnaround Progress

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Wolverine Worldwide Sees Turnaround Progress

Hot Summer Bags

Wolverine Worldwide Sees Turnaround Progress

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Wolverine Worldwide Sees Turnaround Progress

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Wolverine Worldwide Sees Turnaround Progress

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Wolverine Worldwide Sees Turnaround Progress

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Wolverine Worldwide Sees Turnaround Progress

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Wolverine Worldwide Sees Turnaround Progress

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Wolverine Worldwide Sees Turnaround Progress

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Wolverine Worldwide Sees Turnaround Progress

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Wolverine Worldwide Sees Turnaround Progress

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Wolverine Worldwide Sees Turnaround Progress

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Wolverine Worldwide Sees Turnaround Progress

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Wolverine Worldwide Sees Turnaround Progress

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Wolverine Worldwide Sees Turnaround Progress

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Wolverine Worldwide Sees Turnaround Progress

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Wolverine Worldwide Sees Turnaround Progress

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Wolverine Worldwide Sees Turnaround Progress

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Wolverine Worldwide Sees Turnaround Progress

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Wolverine Worldwide Sees Turnaround Progress

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Wolverine Worldwide Sees Turnaround Progress

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Wolverine Worldwide Sees Turnaround Progress

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Wolverine Worldwide Sees Turnaround Progress

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad