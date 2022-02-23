Wolverine Worldwide Progresses Despite Pandemic and Supply Chain Challenges

On a diluted earnings per share basis, the quarterly loss was $0.18, compared to a loss of $2.10 in the prior year. The bottom line was impacted by $44 million in costs from settlements of litigation on an environmental matter, and the acquisition of Sweaty Betty, the women’s activewear brand acquired for $410 million in August 2021, bringing Wolverine Worldwide into a new category for the company.

Fourth-quarter revenue rose 24.7 percent to $635.6 million from $509.6 million. Excluding Sweaty Betty, revenue increased 9.4 percent versus the prior year and decreased 8.2 percent versus 2019.

Revenue for all of 2021 was up 34.8 percent to $2.42 billion from $1.79 billion. Excluding Sweaty Betty, revenue increased 28.3 percent versus the prior year and 1 percent versus 2019.

Among Wolverine Worldwide’s extensive portfolio, the biggest revenue gainers were the Merrell, Saucony, Sperry and Sweaty Betty brands. The portfolio also includes Hush Puppies, Wolverine, Keds, Chaco, Bates, HYTEST and Stride Rite. Wolverine Worldwide is also the global footwear licensee of the Cat and Harley-Davidson brands.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.41 last quarter compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. Excluding Sweaty Betty, adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.31 compared to $0.21 in the prior year.