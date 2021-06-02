Xcel Brands Inc. has named Heather Bogen, a veteran of the fashion industry, president of wholesale apparel, a new position in the company.

Among her previous roles in the industry, Bogen was president of the women’s division of the Tharanco Group and women’s sportswear division head at DKNY/Donna Karan. She also held executive slots at G-III Apparel Group, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton and the Jones Apparel Group. Xcel credited her with “consistently driving sales, increasing profit margins and building successful business plans.”

“We are pleased to welcome Heather to Xcel Brands as she brings nearly 30 years of highly relevant wholesale apparel expertise,” Robert W. D’Loren, chairman and chief executive officer of Xcel Brands, said in a statement. “Heather is a great leader and will be a valuable addition to the team as we continue to propel our fashion and apparel business forward.”

The company said Bogen’s goal will be to “exponentially increase wholesale sales and implement innovative solutions for Xcel Brands to maximize sales opportunities.”

In her statement, Bogen said she was drawn to Xcel’s “progressive nature, leadership, fast-paced growth and inclusive perspective in apparel.”

Bogen will report directly to D’Loren.

Xcel Brands Inc. recently refinanced its existing credit facility providing additional wherewithal for future acquisitions. The refinancing provides an initial $25 million term loan under a facility jointly provided by BHI and First Eagle Alternative Credit LLC, and up to another $25 million for acquisitions, subject to lender approval.

Separately, First Eagle Alternative Credit is providing a $50 million acquisition facility subject to lender approval, Xcel said in its statement.

Xcel Brands, a public company listed on NASDAQ, owns the Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Halston, Logo by Lori Goldstein, Longaberger and C. Wonder brands.