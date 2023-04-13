Xcel Brands Signs Two Licensing Deals

Xcel Brands Inc. has signed new licensing deals with One Jeanswear Group and JTV.

One Jeanswear Group (OJG) will design and produce apparel products for Xcel’s C. Wonder by Christian Siriano brand, beginning with items shipping for the fall 2023 season. The new agreement marks an expansion of Xcel’s partnership with OJG, which also manufactures Logo by Lori Goldstein apparel products under license from Xcel.

“With the C. Wonder by Christian Siriano agreement, we’re extremely pleased to launch the second of what we expect to be a long series of collaborations with additional brands in our portfolio,” said Robert W. D’Loren, chairman and chief executive officer of Xcel Brands, in a statement Thursday.

Siriano is creative director of the C. Wonder by Christian Siriano brand, which launched in March 2023. He also serves as the public face and voice of the brand, including appearing on HSN’s broadcast and streaming service. Siriano has helmed his own brand since 2008.

“We also look forward to expanding our licensing partnership with Xcel Brands in the future,” Jack Gross, CEO of One Jeanswear Group, said in a statement.

The agreement with JTV, a national jewelry retailer and broadcast network, involves putting Judith Ripka fine jewelry on JTV.com beginning in June and through the network’s live TV broadcasts beginning in August.

“The JTV team’s commitment to jewelry, digital retail and live broadcasting, coupled with their superior manufacturing expertise, make them an ideal licensing partner,” said D’Loren. “We have committed to significant on-air time with the network.”

Founded in 1993, JTV has a large assortment of jewelry, gemstones and jewelry-making products and conducts live broadcasts 24 hours a day from six high-definition studios to millions of homes. The company also conducts online business through its e-commerce site, mobile apps, streaming devices and social media platforms.

JTV will also license the Judith Ripka e-commerce platform, JudithRipka.com. The partnership is the latest step in Xcel Brands’ evolution as a live-selling ecosystem continuously investing in livestreaming technology platforms and partnerships to connect its brands with consumers. The portfolio includes Judith Ripka, Halston, Logo by Lori Goldstein, and C. Wonder as well as a minority stake in the Isaac Mizrahi brand. Xcel also owns and manages the Longaberger brand through its controlling interest in Longaberger Licensing LLC.