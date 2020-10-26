XRC Labs, a tech accelerator focused on early-stage start-ups in the retail technology, consumer packaged goods, and consumer health-care sectors, has opened applications for its 11th cohort.

Start-ups accepted into the program receive $100,000 in capital, operational strategy and guidance, and access to a network of corporate executives, entrepreneurs, investors, seasoned industry leaders, and conferences.

The program is open to companies across the retail and consumer landscape, including materials/textiles and manufacturing, warehouse and supply-chain tech, in-store and e-commerce solutions, physical goods companies and consumer health companies in the pre-revenue to pre-seed stage.

In addition to the $100,000 in capital, start-ups accepted into the program receive 17 weeks of targeted programming and access to events, resources and conferences, even after graduation.

Access to and insights from partners include CVS, TJX Cos., Mastercard, the Estée Lauder Cos. Inc., PVH Corp., Lowe’s, Accenture and GS1.

People should apply at https://www.f6s.com/xrclabscohort11/apply. The deadline is Nov. 15.

XRC Labs’ founding sponsors are the Parsons School of Design at The New School and Kurt Salmon, a part of Accenture Strategy.