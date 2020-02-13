By  on February 13, 2020

Zac Posen officially has a new home.

Centric Brands confirmed Thursday that it has purchased the Zac Posen brand and all related intellectual property previously held by Z Spoke, LLC. This confirms a report in WWD last December that Centric had acquired the Zac Posen trademark at an auction. The purchase price wasn’t disclosed Thursday.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers