Zappos Names a CEO

Zappos.com 14-year veteran Scott Schaefer has been elevated to chief executive officer after serving as acting CEO since December 2021, WWD has learned.

Prior to serving as acting CEO, Schaefer was vice president of finance. Earlier, he held multiple positions in financial, operational and strategic areas. Before joining Zappos in 2008, Schaefer held finance roles at Davenport Wealth Management and Ernst & Young.

Scott Schaefer

As CEO, he will oversee the culture-focused company which has more than 1,400 employees. The company credited Schaefer for “collaborating on new ways to drive innovative solutions and experimenting with creative opportunities.” The company also characterized Schaefer as “a passionate sneakerhead.”

“My genuine passion for and deep understanding of our business allows me to get a quick start in creating an unmatched experience for our brand partners, surprising and delighting our customers, continuing our long history of leading compassionately and, as a financier at heart, strengthening our business’s financial position,” Schaefer said in a statement Wednesday.

Schaefer stepped up as acting CEO after Kedar Deshpande stepped down as CEO, about a year after the death of entrepreneur Tony Hsieh, the company’s leader who sold Zappos for $1.2 billion to Amazon in 2009.

Established in 1999, Zappos.com is focused on shoes and clothing and is known for its strong and friendly service for customers, its 365-day return policy, free shipping and unique corporate culture.