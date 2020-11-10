She stepped into the role on an interim basis in July, immediately after Troy Young’s ousting.
New data shows certain major magazines have had a tough time with audiences so far this year, but a few have managed to thrive.
The public relations firm already has offices in London, New York, Los Angeles and Hong Kong.
A roundup of the latest jobs goings-on in the media world over the past few weeks.
Local media political spot advertising grew 43 percent compared with two years ago, while national digital advertising was up 15 percent year-on-year.
A surge in digital subscriptions helped to offset falling advertising revenues amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The glossy publication is heightening the focus on the cosmetics industry with a dedicated November issue and the launch of a Digital Beauty Week, running Nov. 7 to 14.
The collection pays tribute to some of the defining moments from i-D’s history such as a Stüssy T-shirt immortalizing Goldie’s cover.
China Mind Next, which also produces WWD China and Beauty Inc China, will be the licensee for FN China.
The museum has spent several months significantly upgrading the technology in Edmond J. Safra Hall.
Fresh from moderating the final presidential debate, the NBC White House correspondent and “Weekend Today” co-anchor is back on the campaign trail.
The campaign was photographed by Steven Meisel at the Deco Villa Gnutti.
“Our future holds a better America. In our future, we will H.E.A.L. Hold Everyone Accountable to Love,” West wrote in the ad.
The idea predated the pandemic, but editor in chief Jessica Pels said the timing of the launch is spot on.
It’s been an election cycle like no other, and even less than a week from Election Day, it’s likely far from over.