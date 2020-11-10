Media

Debi Chirichella

Media

Debi Chirichella Named President of Hearst Magazines

She stepped into the role on an interim basis in July, immediately after Troy Young’s ousting.

clock 5hKathryn Hopkins

magazines

Media

Some Magazines Suffering Amid Pandemic, Online and Off

New data shows certain major magazines have had a tough time with audiences so far this year, but a few have managed to thrive.

clock November 10, 2020Kali Hays

Skyline of downtown Miami, Miami, Florida, USA (Andre Seale / VWPics via AP Images)

Media

Purple Sets Its Sights on Miami

The public relations firm already has offices in London, New York, Los Angeles and Hong Kong.

clock November 10, 2020Kathryn Hopkins

Click here to bring this industry intel to your entire team.
Group Nine brands

Media

Media Carousel: Group Nine’s New Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Head and More

A roundup of the latest jobs goings-on in the media world over the past few weeks.

clock November 9, 2020Kathryn Hopkins

People Magazine's web site.

Media

People Owner Meredith Sees Tentative Signs of Advertising Comeback

Local media political spot advertising grew 43 percent compared with two years ago, while national digital advertising was up 15 percent year-on-year.

clock November 5, 2020Kathryn Hopkins

FILE - This June 22, 2019 file photo shows the exterior of the New York Times building in New York. The New York Times Co. said Wednesday, July 22, 2020, that it is promoting its chief operating officer, Meredith Kopit Levien, to CEO. She will start in the new role on Sept. 8, succeeding Mark Thompson, who has been president and CEO since 2012. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Media

The New York Times Co. Surpasses 7 Million Subscribers

A surge in digital subscriptions helped to offset falling advertising revenues amid the coronavirus pandemic.

clock November 5, 2020Kathryn Hopkins

The cover of Vogue Italia's November issue.

Media

Vogue Italia Steps Up Its Beauty Game

The glossy publication is heightening the focus on the cosmetics industry with a dedicated November issue and the launch of a Digital Beauty Week, running Nov. 7 to 14.

clock November 4, 2020Sandra Salibian

Ned Sims wearing Palace photographed by his father ​David Sims​ for the i-D magazine 40th anniversary issue.

Media

i-D, Dover Street Market Launch Pop-ups With Limited-Edition Collection

The collection pays tribute to some of the defining moments from i-D’s history such as a Stüssy T-shirt immortalizing Goldie’s cover.

clock November 4, 2020Kathryn Hopkins

FN China Launches

Media

Footwear News Launches China Edition

China Mind Next, which also produces WWD China and Beauty Inc China, will be the licensee for FN China.

clock November 2, 2020Katie Abel

A performance featuring Frank London's Klezmer Brass Allstars.

Media

The Museum of Jewish Heritage Offers Affordable Space to Theater Companies, Authors and Artists

The museum has spent several months significantly upgrading the technology in Edmond J. Safra Hall.

clock November 2, 2020Lisa Lockwood

XXXX in Washington, DC on Thursday March 1, 2018. Photographer: Christopher Dilts / MSNBC

Media

Media People: Kristen Welker of NBC News

Fresh from moderating the final presidential debate, the NBC White House correspondent and “Weekend Today” co-anchor is back on the campaign trail.

clock November 2, 2020Kathryn Hopkins

Prada

Media

Candice Carty-Williams Writes Story for Prada’s Holiday 2020 Campaign

The campaign was photographed by Steven Meisel at the Deco Villa Gnutti.

clock November 2, 2020Luisa Zargani

Kanye West

Media

Kanye West Takes Out Political Ad in The New York Times

“Our future holds a better America. In our future, we will H.E.A.L. Hold Everyone Accountable to Love,” West wrote in the ad.

clock October 30, 2020Layla Ilchi

Cosmopolitan is launching a wine brand.

Media

Cosmopolitan Magazine Launches Wine Brand

The idea predated the pandemic, but editor in chief Jessica Pels said the timing of the launch is spot on.

clock October 30, 2020Kathryn Hopkins

political-story-main

Media

Top Political Reporters Talk 2020 Election So Far — and What’s Ahead

It’s been an election cycle like no other, and even less than a week from Election Day, it’s likely far from over.

clock October 28, 2020Kali Hays and Kathryn Hopkins

Load More Arrow

Essentialist

Today's Must Read

FILE - This Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, shows the icon for TikTok in New York. The popular video-sharing app TikTok, its future in limbo since President Donald Trump tried to shut it down earlier this fall, is asking a federal court to intervene. "With the November 12 CFIUS deadline imminent and without an extension in hand, we have no choice but to file a petition in court to defend our rights and those of our more than 1,500 employees in the US,” TikTok said in a written statement Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/File)

Business

TikTok Seeks Last-Minute Reprieve From Nov. 12 Divestiture Deadline

clock 49mAdriana Lee

Social Studies

WWD logo Global Stock Index

Business Page right arrow

More From Our Brands

ad