×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: January 19, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Givenchy Men’s Fall 2023

Business

South Korea Is Luxury’s Next Big Opportunity

Fashion

Why Sunnei Is Tweaking Its Business Model

10 Magazine to Launch U.S. Edition With Dora Fung as Editor in Chief

The London-based indie fashion title already has an Australian edition, and is looking to expand further.

LINDSEY WIXSON wearing TOM FORD, Photographed by MARCUS COOPER The cover of the autumn/winter 2022 edition of 10 Magazine
10 Magazine's autumn/winter 2022 cover styled by Lisa Jarvis and photographed by Marcus Cooper. Courtesy

LONDON10 Magazine is multiplying and launching a U.S. edition in September with Dora Fung as editor in chief.

Sophia Neophitou, 10 Magazine’s founder and global editor in chief, said taking the title to the U.S. has been a long-held ambition and she took her time finding the right partner.

She described the U.S. as “the most exciting — and the biggest — luxury market in the world, and said the success of 10 Magazine Australia, under editor in chief Alison Veness, paved the way for the U.S. launch.

Neophitou has known Fung, a fashion consultant who’s worked for publications including New York Magazine, CR Fashion Book and Vogue China, for almost two decades.

Related Galleries

“I am totally inspired by her energy, work ethic, creativity and commitment to the 10 ethos,” said Neophitou, adding that Fung and her team will open 10 Magazine to “a truly global audience.”

Content will be distributed across a global, multichannel network with a focus on print, digital, video and all social platforms.

The print title, 10 Magazine USA, will be biannual like its U.K. counterpart, and speak to “fashion-forward, smart-thinking individuals with an appetite for all things fashion, style, beauty and travel related,” said Neophitou, adding there are plans for 10 Magazine USA special editions in cities such as Miami and Los Angeles.

She added that 10 Magazine is “rooted in the young creative scene, and 10 Magazine USA will continue on this creative path by working with the most exciting new generation of photographers, stylists and writers.”

The full editorial team will be announced in the next months.

Sophia Neophitou
Sophia Neophitou Kasia Bobula/WWD

Neophitou founded 10 Magazine more than 20 years ago, and it remains an independent publication. The glossy magazine comes out twice a year, while 10 Men is also biannual.

There’s also an editorial web site and an e-commerce site called 10 Curates. 10+, a supersized, deconstructed magazine launched in late 2018.

Circulation is 90,000 and it is self-funded. Neophitou has never taken outside investment. The business, which counts most of the major luxury names as advertisers, is also profitable.

Neophitou said the U.S. edition could lead to further franchises, in France and Italy in particular.

She added that 10’s revenue and profitability have been growing quickly of late because brands’ advertising strategies are more sophisticated, and partnership-focused, than in the past.

Gone are the days of display ads in exchange for editorial coverage, she said.

“Brands are finding new ways of dialogue-ing with consumers, and are asking us to create content for them through the 10 lens,” Neophitou said. “We have been doing massive projects online, acting like creative directors and making partnered content with them.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

10 Magazine to Launch U.S. Edition With Dora Fung as Editor in Chief

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

10 Magazine to Launch U.S. Edition With Dora Fung as Editor in Chief

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

10 Magazine to Launch U.S. Edition With Dora Fung as Editor in Chief

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

10 Magazine to Launch U.S. Edition With Dora Fung as Editor in Chief

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

10 Magazine to Launch U.S. Edition With Dora Fung as Editor in Chief

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

10 Magazine to Launch U.S. Edition With Dora Fung as Editor in Chief

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

10 Magazine to Launch U.S. Edition With Dora Fung as Editor in Chief

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

10 Magazine to Launch U.S. Edition With Dora Fung as Editor in Chief

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

10 Magazine to Launch U.S. Edition With Dora Fung as Editor in Chief

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

10 Magazine to Launch U.S. Edition With Dora Fung as Editor in Chief

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

10 Magazine to Launch U.S. Edition With Dora Fung as Editor in Chief

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

10 Magazine to Launch U.S. Edition With Dora Fung as Editor in Chief

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

10 Magazine to Launch U.S. Edition With Dora Fung as Editor in Chief

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

10 Magazine to Launch U.S. Edition With Dora Fung as Editor in Chief

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

10 Magazine to Launch U.S. Edition With Dora Fung as Editor in Chief

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

10 Magazine to Launch U.S. Edition With Dora Fung as Editor in Chief

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

10 Magazine to Launch U.S. Edition With Dora Fung as Editor in Chief

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

10 Magazine to Launch U.S. Edition With Dora Fung as Editor in Chief

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

10 Magazine to Launch U.S. Edition With Dora Fung as Editor in Chief

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

10 Magazine to Launch U.S. Edition With Dora Fung as Editor in Chief

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

10 Magazine to Launch U.S. Edition With Dora Fung as Editor in Chief

Hot Summer Bags

10 Magazine to Launch U.S. Edition With Dora Fung as Editor in Chief

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

10 Magazine to Launch U.S. Edition With Dora Fung as Editor in Chief

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

10 Magazine to Launch U.S. Edition With Dora Fung as Editor in Chief

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

10 Magazine to Launch U.S. Edition With Dora Fung as Editor in Chief

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

10 Magazine to Launch U.S. Edition With Dora Fung as Editor in Chief

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

10 Magazine to Launch U.S. Edition With Dora Fung as Editor in Chief

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

10 Magazine to Launch U.S. Edition With Dora Fung as Editor in Chief

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

10 Magazine to Launch U.S. Edition With Dora Fung as Editor in Chief

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

10 Magazine to Launch U.S. Edition With Dora Fung as Editor in Chief

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

10 Magazine to Launch U.S. Edition With Dora Fung as Editor in Chief

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

10 Magazine to Launch U.S. Edition With Dora Fung as Editor in Chief

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

10 Magazine to Launch U.S. Edition With Dora Fung as Editor in Chief

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

10 Magazine to Launch U.S. Edition With Dora Fung as Editor in Chief

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

10 Magazine to Launch U.S. Edition With Dora Fung as Editor in Chief

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

10 Magazine to Launch U.S. Edition With Dora Fung as Editor in Chief

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

10 Magazine to Launch U.S. Edition With Dora Fung as Editor in Chief

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

10 Magazine to Launch U.S. Edition With Dora Fung as Editor in Chief

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

10 Magazine to Launch U.S. Edition With Dora Fung as Editor in Chief

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

10 Magazine to Launch U.S. Edition With Dora Fung as Editor in Chief

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

10 Magazine to Launch U.S. Edition With Dora Fung as Editor in Chief

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

10 Magazine to Launch U.S. Edition With Dora Fung as Editor in Chief

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad