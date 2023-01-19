10 Magazine to Launch U.S. Edition With Dora Fung as Editor in Chief

LONDON — 10 Magazine is multiplying and launching a U.S. edition in September with Dora Fung as editor in chief.

Sophia Neophitou, 10 Magazine’s founder and global editor in chief, said taking the title to the U.S. has been a long-held ambition and she took her time finding the right partner.

She described the U.S. as “the most exciting — and the biggest — luxury market in the world, and said the success of 10 Magazine Australia, under editor in chief Alison Veness, paved the way for the U.S. launch.

Neophitou has known Fung, a fashion consultant who’s worked for publications including New York Magazine, CR Fashion Book and Vogue China, for almost two decades.

“I am totally inspired by her energy, work ethic, creativity and commitment to the 10 ethos,” said Neophitou, adding that Fung and her team will open 10 Magazine to “a truly global audience.”

Content will be distributed across a global, multichannel network with a focus on print, digital, video and all social platforms.

The print title, 10 Magazine USA, will be biannual like its U.K. counterpart, and speak to “fashion-forward, smart-thinking individuals with an appetite for all things fashion, style, beauty and travel related,” said Neophitou, adding there are plans for 10 Magazine USA special editions in cities such as Miami and Los Angeles.

She added that 10 Magazine is “rooted in the young creative scene, and 10 Magazine USA will continue on this creative path by working with the most exciting new generation of photographers, stylists and writers.”

The full editorial team will be announced in the next months.

Sophia Neophitou Kasia Bobula/WWD

Neophitou founded 10 Magazine more than 20 years ago, and it remains an independent publication. The glossy magazine comes out twice a year, while 10 Men is also biannual.

There’s also an editorial web site and an e-commerce site called 10 Curates. 10+, a supersized, deconstructed magazine launched in late 2018.

Circulation is 90,000 and it is self-funded. Neophitou has never taken outside investment. The business, which counts most of the major luxury names as advertisers, is also profitable.

Neophitou said the U.S. edition could lead to further franchises, in France and Italy in particular.

She added that 10’s revenue and profitability have been growing quickly of late because brands’ advertising strategies are more sophisticated, and partnership-focused, than in the past.

Gone are the days of display ads in exchange for editorial coverage, she said.

“Brands are finding new ways of dialogue-ing with consumers, and are asking us to create content for them through the 10 lens,” Neophitou said. “We have been doing massive projects online, acting like creative directors and making partnered content with them.”