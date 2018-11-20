BIG NEWS: The print media world may be all about managing decline — layoffs here, fewer issues there — but not so for Sophia Neophitou-Apostolou, the London-based editor, stylist and entrepreneur who’s isn’t holding back with 10+, a supersized, deconstructed magazine that launches Tuesday.

It’s not a magazine meant for toting around town or reading at the dentist or the salon. It weighs a few pounds, comes in its own box modeled on the old yellow ones from Kodak, and has multiple parts, including a stack of giant fold-out posters.

Neophitou-Apostolou, who is editor in chief, refers to it as “book-a-zine,” and at a cost of 50 pounds, it’s more like a coffee-table tome than anything else. The editor said she’ll continue to publish the biannual 10 Magazine, which launched in 2001, and use 10+ to amplify great photography and the grandeur of the pre-collection shows, those lavish affairs in far-flung locales.

“The pre-collections are the ultimate luxury. I wanted to harness them and have others share in this experience. You come away from these shows enriched, and with so many memories,” said Neophitou-Apostolou from her Soho town house headquarters. She described it as a “memento box” and a mood board of her favorite experiences that she wants others to share.

The first issue goes on sale Nov. 20 at nearly 100 stores and venues, including Tate Modern, Selfridges, Palais de Tokyo, 10 Corso Como, Ace Hotel in New York, MoMA PS1, Garage in Moscow, HypeBeast in Hong Kong and Dover Street Market in London and California.

The cover of the box was photographed by Arvida Byström and features an image of the model Soko wearing Gucci and having her left nipple pinched, similar to the 1595 painting, “Gabrielle d’Estrées and Her Sister in a Bath.”

Neophitou-Apostolou continues that arty streak inside, tapping photographers from various disciplines to shoot the shows. Their images appear on the posters, which are 36 inches long and 25 inches wide.

She worked with Jessica Craig-Martin, Vianney Le Caer and Derek Ridgers to shoot Prada, Chanel and Dior respectively, but it’s not just the show images that have been magnified. There’s a big Chanel beauty foldout photographed by Cedric Buchet and a Jimmy Choo cruise shoot, both of which were directed by Neophitou-Apostolou.

10+ will come out twice a year with separate men’s and women’s editions. Their release will be timed just as those pre-collections start hitting the shop floor. Not surprisingly, the advertisers have embraced the project with great enthusiasm. They include Prada, which has taken the back cover of the box; Gucci, which plans to gift the box to its top customers; Chanel; Max Mara; Dsquared2; Calvin Klein, and Tag Heuer.

Neophitou-Apostolou said for this first issue, 20 percent of revenue came from display ads, with the remaining 80 generated from brand collaborations inside the magazine.

For Neophitou-Apostolou, 10+ stands for many things: It defies the speed and superficiality social media, challenges consumers’ ever-shortening attention span and urges them to slow down.

“It’s a bit like listening to vinyl. It’s a different experience, a tangible experience,” said Neophitou-Apostolou, who’s organized the box like a traditional fashion glossy, with a bound magazine at the top of the stack, serving as the front-of-book, with the posters the well stories, albeit ones that can be framed and tacked on a wall.

“There is no binding, it’s antiflick. It can’t be replicated online, and it’s not disposable. Consuming it is meant to be a very physical experience,” she said.