The first 2020 presidential debate is here.

President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are facing off for the first time this campaign season for their first of three debates tonight.

The first debate is taking place at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland in front of a small audience. It will be moderated by Fox News anchor, Chris Wallace.

The debate will air from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. EST and will be available to watch on all major TV networks, including ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and NBC. CNN, YouTube and C-Span are also offering free livestreams of the debate.

Trump and Biden will debate two more times on Oct. 15 and 22. Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris will debate on Oct. 7 at the sole vice presidential debate.

Watch the livestream from the first 2020 presidential debate here:

