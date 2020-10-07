How to Watch the 2020 Vice Presidential Debate

Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris are gearing up for their sole vice presidential debate.

The politicians are facing off Wednesday night for the first time at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City for a 90-minute debate. The debate will be moderated by Susan Page, the Washington bureau chief of USA Today.

The debate will begin at 9 p.m. EST without any commercial breaks and will be broadcast on all major TV networks, including ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and NBC. It will be streamed for free on YouTube by the TV providers and on CNN and The New York Times’ web sites.

The vice presidential debate comes after the tumultuous first debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden on Sept. 29. Three days after the debate, President Trump tested positive for the coronavirus and was hospitalized for three days.

Watch the 2020 vice presidential debate here:

