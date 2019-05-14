After three years in business, New York-based media agency 360bespoke is expanding its operations to London.

Jeremy Murphy, the former vice president of communications at CBS and creator and editor of CBS Watch magazine and founder of 360bespoke, has tapped sales executive Harry Grapenthin to oversee the London office. Grapenthin will direct the company’s international business development and client services. Grapenthin previously oversaw the media and entertainment division for BurrellesLuce.

“I have known Harry for 15 years now from our relationship through CBS,” Murphy said. “He understands the sensibilities of American media, and that is a key differential when we sell our services to Europe-based brands looking for U.S. representation. Having an executive of Harry’s caliber in the heart of London gives us an incredible advantage.”

360bespoke offers services in public relations, content development and media training, among other services, and concentrates in the fashion, beauty, lifestyle and travel markets. The company’s client list includes violinist Charlie Siem, men’s grooming brand Fly, Heaven Skincare by Deborah Mitchell and spa and wellness brand, Cornelia, among others.

The goal for the London office, according to Murphy, is to pitch U.K.-based brands on getting U.S. representation and to recruit local talent to service their clients in the U.K. His goal is also to increase the presence of the company’s current client base in the U.K.

Going forward, Murphy looks to grow the company’s “Business @ Bespoke” division, which is its business-to-business arm that works with start-ups, entrepreneurs and small businesses. The company also has plans to grow its artist and influencer portfolios, working with figures like photographer Mark Grgurić and influencer Sarah Stannard.

