A New Humor Book on Media Shares Tips on Interviewing With Anna Wintour

“Don’t be alarmed if she wears sunglasses” — although you shouldn’t wear sunglasses.

That’s one tip PR veteran Jeremy Murphy has for anyone interviewing with Vogue boss Anna Wintour in his new humor book “F*ck Off, Chloe!: Tips for Surviving the OMGs! and FMLs! in Your Media Career,” which will be published on March 1 by Skyhorse Media and includes illustrations by artist Darren Greenblatt.

Lampooning industries he has worked in, Murphy, who started his career as a journalist before a 14-year stint as vice president of communications at CBS, uses the book to share his love, scorn, hatred and amusement for the media profession with snarky humor, observations and tips.

Other tips on interviewing with Wintour include: “don’t babble,” “don’t be surprised if your interview lasts 15 minutes,” “stop talking when she says you are talking too much,” “be seasonably appropriate,” “don’t hand her anything (résumé, etc.) unless she asks for it,” “vary your designers — head to toe one brand is telling,” “don’t use the word journey,” “have hobbies outside of fashion (preferably tennis),” “more Vreeland less Mirabella,” “don’t mention Kamala’s sneakers” and “don’t ask to see the fashion closet.”

“One thing I also learned is that she wants to interview everybody. Even if you’re applying to be someone else’s assistant she wants to meet you. If you’re representing the brand in any way she wants to know who you are so I thought that was interesting, too,” added Murphy, who went on to found 360bespoke, a New York-based boutique PR agency in New York, catering to a roster of lifestyle, beauty and fashion clients.

Tips for interviewing with Wintour is just one chapter of the book, marketed as a laugh-out-loud account of working in media and covering the culture clash between different generations, among other topics. As for who Chloe is, Murphy believes she “represents that person we’ve all met: the entitled 23-year-old who expects a trophy for coming to work, and a raise her first week.”

“Hopefully, this book will help her, too. And she’ll remember this gesture after Kinsey & Co. tells her who to let go when WME buys the firm,” he quipped.

Book interest in Murphy’s musings came about thanks to a private Facebook group called PR Marketing and Media Czars, where he began posting snarky lists about media to the 20,000-plus member community.

“The book kind of evolved from just funny lists about PR to kind of a diatribe about the culture clash between young and old in the media workplace, so it’s filled with funny lists,” he said. “It’s very naughty. It’s fun so I hope people like it.”

