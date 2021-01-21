Accessories Magazine is reborn. The New York based Accessories Council has revived the more than 100-year-old publication, which previous owner Informa, shuttered in October of 2018.

Renamed AC Magazine, the publication will be digital only, releasing quarterly in January, April, July and October of 2021.

According to the council, the goal was to revive the magazine as a tool to talk to its members and community by telling extended stories and use more imagery. AC Magazine will cover the industry in a way that the council cannot do via its weekly newsletter — which is its only communication tool — that reaches a mix of retailers, wholesalers and fans of accessories, jewelry and footwear.

Rebranding to AC magazine was purposeful, so that the digital publication can eventually stand alone from the council.

The debut issue’s content was created and written mostly by Karen Giberson, president of the Accessories Council; Jessica Richards, formerly of Hudson Bay Group, served as trend director, and Andrew Egan of Cool Grey Seven is the magazine’s creative director. Most images and stories will link to a brand’s website, and or to a retailer that sells the featured item.

“We had fun pulling the magazine together — we spent a lot of time on Zoom calls and passing the work back and forth,” Giberson explained of the two month process of creating AC’s first issue. “We had a tight team and worked with lots of collaborators to help edit and gather the images/materials we needed,” she said.

“We feature both members and nonmembers in our first issue and will continue to do so,” Giberson said of the digital publication’s scope, adding that they plan to cover events and product launches, when possible in the future.

Contributors include Frank Zambrelli, council chairman and members like Paige Novick, with original brand content provided by The Lead and Marchon Eyewear.

“AC represents more than simply a magazine relaunch,” explained Zambrelli. “It’s the advent of the evolution of media, combining familiar elements from print, online, social media and e-commerce — dissolving the walls that separate them to create a new experience.”

