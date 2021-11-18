Adele Fronts New Issue of The Face Magazine Ahead of Album Launch

LONDON — A day before Adele releases her studio album “30,” she’ll also be the latest cover star of The Face magazine, dressed in a Burberry trench, and holding two pink roses by her face.

In the interview with British writer Candice Carty-Williams, the singer, who lives in Los Angeles with the sports agent Rich Paul, shares her thoughts on music, motherhood, dogs, divorce and her return to the spotlight. Issue 9 of the magazine is published on Nov. 18.

She also offers up advice, saying that one should never seek validation from others. “I was told that from a young age. If you want something, you do it yourself. If you wanna end up somewhere, it’s your journey,” she said.

When it comes to dealing with sadness, and her divorce, she says, “I used to think that I had to tolerate it, and put up with it. But, actually, I can be joyful as well. You just have to sift through some f–king shit to get there!”

An image of Adele from the latest issue of The Face magazine. Courtesy

Matthew Whitehouse, editor of The Face, described Adele’s return with the release of the song “Easy on Me” as “a moment of international catharsis.”

“Its chorus of ‘Go easy on me, baby’ really did sum up how many of us felt as we began to emerge from the trauma of pandemic: a little changed, a little tired, a little rough around the edges. Because that’s the power of Adele, isn’t it? Someone who manages to articulate feelings of universality despite possessing a voice that few could even dream of emulating. Simultaneously above and below. Removed, yet approachable,” he said.

The issue also includes profiles on pop-punk star Kenny Hoopla; actor Filippo Scotti, who was awarded the Marcello Mastroianni Award for young actor at the Venice Film Festival; London artist Slawn; popular dating show “Chicken Shop Date” host Amelia Dimoldenberg, as well as features on the miniature war game Warhammer, vampires, rock climbing and trainspotting.

