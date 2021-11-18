Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: November 18, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Jonathan Anderson Handpicks All the Art for Loewe’s ‘Cozy’ Boutiques

Fashion

As Her Rouje Label Turns Five, Even Jeanne Damas Is Over French Girl Style

Fashion

Louis Vuitton’s Shanghai Spin-off Garners 158 Million Views in China

Adele Fronts New Issue of The Face Magazine Ahead of Album Launch

In an in-depth interview with the magazine, the singer shared her thoughts on music, motherhood, dogs, divorce and her comeback.

Adele fronts the cover the latest
Adele fronts the cover the latest issue of The Face magazine

LONDON — A day before Adele releases her studio album “30,” she’ll also be the latest cover star of The Face magazine, dressed in a Burberry trench, and holding two pink roses by her face.

In the interview with British writer Candice Carty-Williams, the singer, who lives in Los Angeles with the sports agent Rich Paul, shares her thoughts on music, motherhood, dogs, divorce and her return to the spotlight. Issue 9 of the magazine is published on Nov. 18.

She also offers up advice, saying that one should never seek validation from others. “I was told that from a young age. If you want something, you do it yourself. If you wanna end up somewhere, it’s your journey,” she said.

When it comes to dealing with sadness, and her divorce, she says, “I used to think that I had to tolerate it, and put up with it. But, actually, I can be joyful as well. You just have to sift through some f–king shit to get there!”

Related Galleries

A image of Adele from the latest issue of The Face magazine
An image of Adele from the latest issue of The Face magazine. Courtesy

Matthew Whitehouse, editor of The Face, described Adele’s return with the release of the song “Easy on Me” as “a moment of international catharsis.”

“Its chorus of ‘Go easy on me, baby’ really did sum up how many of us felt as we began to emerge from the trauma of pandemic: a little changed, a little tired, a little rough around the edges. Because that’s the power of Adele, isn’t it? Someone who manages to articulate feelings of universality despite possessing a voice that few could even dream of emulating. Simultaneously above and below. Removed, yet approachable,” he said.

The issue also includes profiles on pop-punk star Kenny Hoopla; actor Filippo Scotti, who was awarded the Marcello Mastroianni Award for young actor at the Venice Film Festival; London artist Slawn; popular dating show “Chicken Shop Date” host Amelia Dimoldenberg, as well as features on the miniature war game Warhammer, vampires, rock climbing and trainspotting.

A image of Adele from the latest issue of The Face magazine
An image of Adele from the latest issue of The Face magazine.

Related:

Looking Back at Adele’s Illustrious Music Career

Everything to Know About Adele’s Upcoming Concert Special

A Closer Look at Adele’s Schiaparelli Dress at Her ‘One Night Only’ Concert Special

Adele Is the Latest Cover Star

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Adele Is the Latest Cover Star

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Adele Is the Latest Cover Star

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Adele Is the Latest Cover Star

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Adele Is the Latest Cover Star

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Adele Is the Latest Cover Star

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Adele Is the Latest Cover Star

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Adele Is the Latest Cover Star

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Adele Is the Latest Cover Star

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Adele Is the Latest Cover Star

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Adele Is the Latest Cover Star

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Adele Is the Latest Cover Star

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Adele Is the Latest Cover Star

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Adele Is the Latest Cover Star

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Adele Is the Latest Cover Star

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Adele Is the Latest Cover Star

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Adele Is the Latest Cover Star

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Adele Is the Latest Cover Star

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Adele Is the Latest Cover Star

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Adele Is the Latest Cover Star

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Adele Is the Latest Cover Star

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Adele Is the Latest Cover Star

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Adele Is the Latest Cover Star

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Adele Is the Latest Cover Star

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Adele Is the Latest Cover Star

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Adele Is the Latest Cover Star

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Adele Is the Latest Cover Star

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Adele Is the Latest Cover Star

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Adele Is the Latest Cover Star

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Adele Is the Latest Cover Star

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Adele Is the Latest Cover Star

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Adele Is the Latest Cover Star

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Adele Is the Latest Cover Star

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Adele Is the Latest Cover Star

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Adele Is the Latest Cover Star

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Adele Is the Latest Cover Star

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Adele Is the Latest Cover Star

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad