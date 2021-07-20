Alina Cho, an Emmy Award-winning journalist, has launched a newsletter on Bulletin called “Cho & Tell.”

Cho, a CBS Sunday Morning contributor who is also the host of The Atelier with Alina Cho at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, will be interviewing fashion designers and other personalities about fashion, food, business, art and culture.

“They [ ] reached out to me out of the clear blue. They were familiar with my work, and they were particularly interested in my ties to fashion,” Cho said. She said that during the pandemic she also discovered a newfound passion for food. “I pulled out my dusty cookbook and went on YouTube. I taught myself. I could barely boil an egg pre-COVID-19,” she said.

Her friend John Demsey, group president of Estée Lauder, came up with the name of the column, and another friend, Trey Laird, founder and chief creative officer of Laird + Partners, designed the logo. The column will post on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and Cho said she’ll probably write 10 columns a month (which will include a few extras).

Throughout her television career, Cho said she’s always had an interest in fascinating characters. “I’ve been lucky enough over the past 24 years of living in New York in developing a network of people. Some of them are famous and some of them are household names, and a vast majority of them are just brilliant in their chosen field,” she said. “I had this sort of epiphany — what if I took a deep dive into my Rolodex and caught up with some of these people.…I think people would be interested in knowing what makes them tick and how did they become so successful,” she added.

Cho’s first piece is about Vera Wang, where they discuss the recent attacks against Asian Americans, how the 72-year-old designer manages to look so young (“I think it’s all due to the way I style [myself]”, and how Wang spent her time during the pandemic (almost three months in Miami). Upcoming conversations will be with Donna Karan; her daughter Gabby De La Felice; Eric Ripert, the chef and co-owner of Le Bernadin; Jean-Georges Vongerichten, the chef and restaurateur, and William Rudin, chief executive officer and co-chairman of Rudin Management Co.

In addition to the writing gig, Cho is coproducing an upcoming Netflix documentary on Martha Stewart and continues to host her talks at The Met. Earlier in her career, Cho had regular specials, “Fashion: Backstage Pass,” for CNN.

Bulletin features such writers as Malcolm Gladwell, Adam Grant, Jessica Yellin and Mitch Albom. Launched late last month, Bulletin offers a multi-year licensing deal to give writers time to build a relationship with their readers. Bulletin writers keep all their subscription revenue for the length of the partnerships and have the ability to take their subscriber lists and content with them.

