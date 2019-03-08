Aliza Licht, executive vice president, brand marketing and communications at Alice + Olivia for the past two-and-a-half years, is moving on to new ventures.

In addition to entertaining new opportunities in fashion, beauty and tech, Licht plans to launch a podcast series inspired by her bestseller, “Leave Your Mark.” Her book, an insider’s mentorship guide, has been translated into Spanish, Chinese and now Russian.

Licht said she is in talks with several companies including Jimmy Kimmel’s new Wheelhouse Entertainment for the podcast. Her plan is to have celebrity guests talk about their rise to success, and she’s already lined up a few people.

“Through my web site (alizalicht.com), I am constantly asked for mentorship advice. I want to be more intimate with my audience, and a podcast will allow me to share that advice on a larger scale, in my own voice, while also allowing other people’s inspirational ‘road to success’ stories to be heard,” said Licht, whose last day at Alice + Olivia is today.

Prior to joining Alice + Olivia, Licht was senior vice president, global communications at Donna Karan International, where she worked 17 years. For six years, she was the voice of DKNY PR Girl, the social media personality. During her tenture at DKI, Licht built a community of over 500,000 followers from 2009 to 2015.

Alice + Olivia hasn’t named her replacement yet.