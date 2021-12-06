Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: December 6, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Alexandre Mattiussi Heads to U.S. With First Ami Store in New York

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Lanvin Nabs Theory Executive to Ignite Global Growth

Business

Racial Pay Gap Between Black and White Influencers Is 35 Percent, New Study Reveals

All Eyes on BuzzFeed’s Stock Market Debut

BuzzFeed's journey to the public markets comes through a merger with 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc., a special purpose acquisition company.

The founder of the social news
Jonah Peretti Bodo Marks/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Cakes, cats, bright yellow OMG signs, Instagram star Dude With Sign and a lot of confetti were on hand Monday to help digital media company BuzzFeed make its public debut on Nasdaq, but did it hit the mark with investors?

So far, the answer appears to be no with its stock, now trading as “BZFD”, down by almost 6 percent in lunchtime trading at $9.06 after briefly spiking by as much as 40 percent earlier in the day.

BuzzFeed’s journey to the public markets comes through a merger with 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc., a special purpose acquisition company commonly referred to as SPAC, which was completed on Friday, the same day it closed its acquisition of global youth entertainment company Complex Networks, joining other brands such as HuffPost and Tasty.

When BuzzFeed first unveiled the SPAC deal in June, it said it could raise around $288 million, but last week it revealed that it had $16 million after some investors opted not to participate, although it has about $150 million in debt financing.

Related Galleries

“Today I’m grateful to everyone who helped make BuzzFeed the destination for the best things on the internet: the video creators, the writers, the award-winning journalists, the internet visionaries — and the most socially engaged, diverse audience the world has ever seen,” said BuzzFeed founder and chief executive officer Jonah Peretti, who rang the bell at Nasdaq. “Our next chapter as a public company will help BuzzFeed, Inc. become a hub for even more brands and creators, visionary founders and CEOs, high-quality content for the tech platforms, and so much more.”

Other media companies considering SPACs will be following BuzzFeed’s debut closely. Also known as “blank check” entities, SPACs act as a shell company that investors pour money into via an initial public offering. They then use those funds to acquire a company that will inherit its stock exchange listing minus the traditional time-consuming IPO process. While they have been around for a while, media’s interest in them only really took off in 2020 as the pandemic hit the sector hard, making consolidation, especially on the digital side, an increasingly attractive option. Companies slashing marketing budgets, more ads being swallowed up by Facebook and Google and venture capitalist investors’ waning interest in digital media have all played a part.

Bustle Digital Group, the owner of Bustle, Mic and Nylon, among others, is among those companies said to be exploring a potential merger with blank-check acquisition companies aiming for a valuation of at least $600 million. Forbes, meanwhile, has joined forces with Magnum Opus Acquisition Ltd., a special purpose acquisition company, to go public in a deal worth $630 million.

In contrast, Vice Media’s SPAC talks reportedly ended in September, with the Brooklyn-based company instead raising $135 million from existing investors.

 

FOR MORE, SEE:

Media People: Agnes Chu, President of Condé Nast Entertainment

The Magazines That Are Yet to Make a Print Comeback

The City of New York Brings Legal Action Against L’Officiel USA for Failing to Pay Freelancers

Marie Claire Isn’t Completely Done With Print

All Eyes on BuzzFeed's Stock Market

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

All Eyes on BuzzFeed's Stock Market

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

All Eyes on BuzzFeed's Stock Market

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

All Eyes on BuzzFeed's Stock Market

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

All Eyes on BuzzFeed's Stock Market

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

All Eyes on BuzzFeed's Stock Market

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

All Eyes on BuzzFeed's Stock Market

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

All Eyes on BuzzFeed's Stock Market

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

All Eyes on BuzzFeed's Stock Market

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

All Eyes on BuzzFeed's Stock Market

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

All Eyes on BuzzFeed's Stock Market

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

All Eyes on BuzzFeed's Stock Market

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

All Eyes on BuzzFeed's Stock Market

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

All Eyes on BuzzFeed's Stock Market

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

All Eyes on BuzzFeed's Stock Market

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

All Eyes on BuzzFeed's Stock Market

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

All Eyes on BuzzFeed's Stock Market

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

All Eyes on BuzzFeed's Stock Market

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

All Eyes on BuzzFeed's Stock Market

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

All Eyes on BuzzFeed's Stock Market

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
All Eyes on BuzzFeed's Stock Market

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

All Eyes on BuzzFeed's Stock Market

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

All Eyes on BuzzFeed's Stock Market

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

All Eyes on BuzzFeed's Stock Market

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

All Eyes on BuzzFeed's Stock Market

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

All Eyes on BuzzFeed's Stock Market

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

All Eyes on BuzzFeed's Stock Market

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

All Eyes on BuzzFeed's Stock Market

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

All Eyes on BuzzFeed's Stock Market

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

All Eyes on BuzzFeed's Stock Market

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

All Eyes on BuzzFeed's Stock Market

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

All Eyes on BuzzFeed's Stock Market

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

All Eyes on BuzzFeed's Stock Market

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

All Eyes on BuzzFeed's Stock Market

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

All Eyes on BuzzFeed's Stock Market

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

All Eyes on BuzzFeed's Stock Market

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

All Eyes on BuzzFeed's Stock Market

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad