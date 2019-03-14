Allbirds’ Joey Zwillinger is now a radio star.

The cofounder and co-chief executive officer of the buzzy footwear brand is the host of Purpose Built, a new radio show on SiriusXM that features entrepreneurs discussing how to create and support socially responsible companies.

The first episode of the hourlong, montlhy series, which is produced in partnership with the Wharton School, will air at 8 p.m. ET tonight on Business Radio, channel 132. Each episode will showcase Zwillinger, a Wharton alumnus, in conversation with high-profile business guests.

On tonight’s show, Zwillinger and his partner Tim Brown will talk about creating their direct-to-consumer, environmentally friendly footwear collection, how they produce and opensource their carbon-negative soles and how they make the technology available to other manufacturers.

“Joey Zwillinger and Tim Brown are part of an exciting wave of socially aware entrepreneurs whose stories and world views will be a fascinating addition to our talk programming lineup,” said Scott Greenstein, president and chief content officer of SiriusXM. “The Purpose Built series will feature like-minded business people sharing how taking a more socially conscience approach to the marketplace can benefit their bottom line.”

The second installment of the series will feature Nick Leschly, ceo of Bluebird Bio, as the featured guest. Others lined up to participate include Yael Aflalo, ceo of Reformation; Gregg Renfrew, ceo of Beautycounter; Matt Pohlson, cofounder and co-ceo of Omaze, and James Rogers, founder and ceo of Apeel.

Before launching Allbirds, Zwillinger spent six years managing the microalgae-based renewable chemical business at Solazyme. He also spent time advising and investing in various businesses in the technology, consumer, and clean-tech sectors at Industry Ventures, Deloitte Consulting, and Goldman Sachs. He earned an MBA from Wharton with honors, and a Bachelor of Science in engineering from UC Berkeley.