Alvina Patel has been promoted to vice president, commercial and brand marketing, North America at Farfetch.

She had been vice president, brand marketing, North America since joining the company in 2016.

In this newly created role, Patel will take on the duties of leading Farfetch’s account management and brand partnerships functions for North America, where she will support the teams in Los Angeles and New York to help partners continue to deliver strong and sustained growth on the Farfetch platform.

She continues to report to Jeffery Fowler, president, Americas at Farfetch.

Patel will continue to lead brand marketing for North America including media and communications, p.r., events, partnerships, advertising, celebrity relations and influencer marketing.

Prior to joining Farfetch, Patel was vice president of communications at Christian Louboutin and held marketing and communications roles at Van Cleef & Arpels, Harry Winston, Hermès and Bulgari.