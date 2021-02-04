Amber Valletta, an original ’90s supermodel, has been signed with The Society Management in New York.

Valletta had been with IMG since 2015.

The 46-year-old model, actress and sustainability activist has been the face of such brands as Giorgio Armani, Chanel, Escada, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Valentino, David Yurman, Gucci and Versace, and has also had multimillion-dollar cosmetics contracts with Calvin Klein and Elizabeth Arden. She has walked the runway for such designers as Versace, Lanvin, Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga, Gucci, Prada, Michael Kors , and Tom Ford and has appeared 13 times on the cover of Vogue, as well as Elle, Allure, Marie Claire and international magazines.

During her career she has also hosted the MTV show “House of Style” with her friend and fellow model Shalom Harlow.

Valletta, who was born in Phoenix, has appeared in films such as “What Lies Beneath,” “Hitch,” “Transporter 2,” “Man About Town, “Dead Silence,” “Gamer” and “The Spy Next Door,” along with TV dramas including “Revenge” and “Blood & Oil.”

Society is representing Valletta just for her modeling jobs, not acting.

“Amber Valletta is an extraordinary talent whom we are thrilled to be working with. Her status as an industry icon, her foresight towards environmentally conscious fashion and longstanding efforts as a sustainability advocate have positioned her as a vital leader. We look forward to supporting her existing and future initiatives through strategic, impactful partnerships,” said a Society Management spokeswoman.

As reported last fall, Valletta is collaborating with the House of Karl Lagerfeld on a range of environmentally friendly accessories for spring 2021 retailing. The accessories will be sold in Karl Lagerfeld stores worldwide and online at sites such as Karl.com and Zalando.com