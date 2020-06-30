UNDER THE INFLUENCE: Qianna Smith-Bruneteau has teamed with a cadre of social media influencers to create the American Influencer Council. The nonprofit membership trade association officially makes its debut today — World Social Media Day.

Chriselle Lim, Danielle Bernstein and Kat Irlin are among the founding members of the AIC. Their game plan has five key points — consumer transparency, standardization and professional ethics, data science and influencer economy, learning and development and public goodwill. The group’s creation comes at a time when some are predicting the demise of influencers and the rise of micro-influencers. Before the pandemic struck, brands were expected to spend $15 billion on influencer marketing by 2022, according to Business Insider Intelligence estimates, based on Mediakix data.

Consumer transparency efforts will involve lobbying the Federal Trade Commission to adhere to, promote and improve the Endorsement Guides. There are also plans to create market-relevant operating standards to support innovation and ethical conduct. Supporters will also be trying to enhance the cobranded content experience on all social media platforms. In terms of data science and the influencer economy, AIC will foster and analyze research on the digital economy, as well as career influencers’ contributions to the gross domestic product. There will also be efforts to further digital marketing learning at the university level and to offer mentoring support for the next generation of influencers. Lastly, the group plans to create an innovation lab, public service announcements and to host events to promote the influencer trade.

The AIC aims to have influencers recognized by the business world. AIC represents creatives from all backgrounds and content verticals. Fifteen members will be recruited this year.

Smith-Bruneteau is the founder and Lim is chairwoman of the by-invitation nonprofit. AIC has three types of members: career influencers, organizations and professional advisers.