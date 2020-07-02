Another day, another resignation in the media world.

This time it’s Amy Emmerich, global president and chief content officer at Refinery29, the women’s lifestyle site that has been hit with allegations of cultivating a toxic workplace environment for people of color. She’s leaving the company immediately.

Emmerich follows cofounder and former global editor in chief Christene Barberich out the door. Barberich announced her resignation on June 8 after a number of former staffers shared their negative experiences as people of color working at the site.

Days after Barberich announced her impending exit, more allegations were made against other executives, including Emmerich who joined the company in 2015, and senior director J.R. Johnson.

As a result, Vice Media Group, which acquired Refinery29 at the end of last year, hired outside law firm Morgan, Lewis & Bockius to investigate all allegations. It’s understood to be ongoing.



In a memo to staffers announcing Emmerich’s departure, chief executive officer Nancy Dubuc said: “I want to express my gratitude to Amy for her efforts during this time. Her business focus and unwavering energy have helped take Refinery29 to the next level in the media world. She leaves behind a brand that is poised to continue its mission of creative storytelling in all forms that helps all women see, feel and claim their power at this pivotal cultural moment in history.”

She did not mention the investigation.

In a separate e-mail, Emmerich explained that it was a time for “change, reflection and growth.”

Reps for Refinery29 and Vice did not immediately respond to request for comment.