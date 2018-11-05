Andréa Mallard has joined Pinterest as chief marketing officer, a new post.

Most recently she was chief marketing officer of Athleta, a division of Gap Inc., and before that spent four years as chief marketing officer of Omada Health, a digital health company.

Mallard is responsible for telling the Pinterest story to pinners and partners around the world.

“I am very excited that Andrea has joined our team,” said Francoise Brougher, Pinterest’s chief operating officer. “Her wealth of experience in building great brands will be an asset to our company as we continue to expand globally. She is exactly the right leader to help us illustrate why hundreds of millions of people rely on Pinterest to get inspiration and do what they love.

“It was clear from my first conversation that this is a purpose-led company with the heart, mind and values needed to become an iconic, global brand. Pinterest inspires people everywhere to create a life they love. I believe it can be one of the truly positive corners of the Internet, and I’m excited about the great possibilities to come.”

Mallard will report to Brougher, who joined Pinterest as chief operating officer in March. Mallard will be based at Pinterest’s headquarters in San Francisco.

Pinterest has more than 250 million worldwide monthly active pinners.