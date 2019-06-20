Angelina Jolie is adding another job to her lengthy résumé.

The Oscar-winning actress, director and activist has joined Time Magazine as a contributing editor, writing monthly stories on “displacement, conflict and human rights,” according to an announcement by Time Magazine’s chief executive officer and editor in chief Edward Felsenthal on Wednesday. Jolie’s stories will be published across the magazine’s global platforms.

Wednesday, Jolie published her first piece in her new role, titled “What We Owe Refugees,” which coincided with World Refugee Day. In her article, Jolie discusses the severity of the global refugee crisis and how many nations aren’t giving the issue the attention it warrants.

“The sad truth is, member states apply the tools and standards of the United Nations selectively,” she wrote. “States often put business and trade interests ahead of the lives of innocent people affected by conflict. We grow tired or disillusioned and turn our diplomatic effort away from countries before they’ve stabilized.”

Jolie has devoted much of her life to working with refugees. For the last 18 years, she has worked with the United Nations Refugee Agency and is the special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. She has carried out over 60 field missions to refugees in nations like Colombia, Peru and Bangladesh.

She joins Time Magazine after previously writing an essay for the magazine in April, titled “Why Women Are the Key to Lasting Peace in Afghanistan.” Her most recent article will also be featured in the July 1 issue of Time Magazine.

Jolie’s addition to the magazine’s staff comes after a new group of editors joined the magazine in April. In September, Salesforce founder Marc Benioff purchased Time Magazine from Meredith Corp. for a reported $190 million in cash.

