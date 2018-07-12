Anna Wintour has taken on the sneaker business.

The Vogue editor in chief and Condé Nast artistic director linked with Nike’s Air Jordan brand for sneaker collaboration, according to the magazine.

Nike has tweaked two versions from its long lineup and stamped them with “AWOK” on the sole, which stands for “Anna Wintour OK” and is used by the editor to sign off on pages in Vogue before publication.

Besides and “AWOK” sticker last year, this is the first product the editor has put her name on.

The retro high-tops come in red or white leather. Air Jordan 1 versions will be available at Hirshleifers, Kith, Nordstrom x Nike, and North America Jumpman doors in Toronto and Chicago on July 21. After that, they will be sold on the Nike Snkrs app across North America.

Another version of Air Jordan 3 SEs will be available Sept. 7 and nod to her signature Chanel tweed suits and sunglasses.

The story on Vogue.com also indicated that there’s business to be had in the deal, noting, “Vogue will receive a portion of proceeds from the sale of these sneakers.”