PRESSING AHEAD: Communications executive Annika McVeigh is joining Maison Alaïa later this month, WWD has learned. Earlier this year, McVeigh wrapped a seven-year stint as director of communications at Céline following the exit of Phoebe Philo. She has also held senior public relations posts at Prada USA, Comme des Garçons and Hussein Chalayan.

McVeigh joins the Paris-based fashion house about 10 months after the death of the founding designer, Azzedine Alaïa, and amid a flurry of exhibitions dedicated to his exacting, sculptural designs.

As reported, Milan is set to host an exhibition from Sept. 21 to 25 at Palazzo Clerici during Milan Fashion Week, while the maison is to unveil its next collection during Paris Fashion Week.