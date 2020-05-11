LONDON — AnOther Magazine and Another Man will combine into one biannual publication this fall.

Susannah Frankel will remain as editor in chief, while Jefferson Hack serves as editorial director. Ellie Grace Cumming, who is the fashion director at Another Man, will join Katie Shillingford as fashion directors, while Alexander Fury keeps his title as fashion features director.

The combined magazine will focus on “a future that is empathetic, sensitive and human in these shifting times,” and “addresses all gender identities and is at the heart of fashion and culture,” according to its parent company Dazed Media.

“As one of the world’s most influential media titles with a roster of contributors that is second to none,” said Hack. “AnOther Magazine has long set the fashion and culture agenda. This relaunch brings us together to sharpen our focus, reset our values and redefine the fashion magazine for the future.”

Frankel added that “at a point in history that is unfamiliar, AnOther will draw on its own heritage as a pioneering biannual with its infancy in an uncertain world. AnOther is — and always has been — a magazine with a soul, a magazine that celebrates the beauty and the power of creativity to inform and inspire.”

Earlier this year, Ben Cobb, former editor in chief of Another Man, joined Katie Grand’s Love Magzine as co-editor in chief to lead men’s wear coverage. Hack thanked Cobb for his “outstanding contribution” to the magazine when he left the publication last October.