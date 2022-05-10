Anthony Hopkins Wears a Donut T-shirt in Loewe Campaign

DIRECT APPROACH: Sir Anthony Hopkins’ latest role — modeling for Loewe’s new campaign — required him to don a T-shirt printed with colorful glazed donuts, tailored trousers and the Spanish brand’s vaguely retro Flow sneakers. He looks cool as he grins and points a thumb toward his studded Anagram tote bag.

Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson continues to surprise with his sometimes-surrealist designs — a sandal with a stemmed rose as a heel, for example — and bold casting.

The pre-fall spots also feature “The Lost Daughter” actress Jessie Buckley, her face marked up with instructions for retouching, plucking and chiseling; model Kaia Gerber plunked in a bubble bath while keeping her square Amazona bag hoisted and dry, and artist Lynda Benglis, 80, rocking parrot-print leggings and a fringed parka in her studio.

“It’s about us finding people who represent the brand, as well as people I admire and want to create a connection with,” Anderson explained, calling Benglis a “genius” and “one of the greatest American artists of all time.”

Lynda Benglis in the Loewe campaign. Juergen Teller

The designer said he was “honored” to include Hopkins, whose upcoming projects include “Zero Contact” and “Armageddon Time.”

“I find him totally mesmerizing. He’s a true acting legend, of course, yet he was so gracious with us on set,” Anderson said.

Juergen Teller also turned his lens on Chinese actress Tang Wei, Japanese Paralympic athlete Maya Nakanishi, and singer-songwriters Alewya and Caroline Polachek. Loewe ambassadors HyunA, a South Korean singer, and actor Josh O’Connor round out the campaign, shot mostly outdoors and looking spontaneous and unvarnished. Loewe called it a “blunt document of an extended creative community.”

Buckley said shooting the spots with Teller and Anderson was pure fun.

“I brought in a bit of a rogue idea and they all went for it. We had such a laugh. The madder the better,” she enthused. “I painted myself like a clown and stood in a bush. Nothing normal about the shoot.…Juergen was up for going weird and wild.”

The campaign — destined for print and digital placements — kicks off from Tuesday and then rolls out to outdoor postings.

