Anthropologie will launch its fall ad campaign Monday called “Falling for Anthro,” featuring Australian actress Phoebe Tonkin. Throughout the season, the brand will utilize campaign assets featuring Tonkin in marketing activations across social media, out-of-home advertising, digital TV and in-store events.

“At Anthropologie we are steadfast in our mission to inspire, excite and connect with our customers,” said Elizabeth Preis, chief marketing officer of Anthropologie. “In preparation for the fall season, we have been laser-focused on building brand love and loyalty. We are welcoming more customers than ever before, and that they’re here, we want them to fall in love with all things Anthro.”

Phoebe Tonkin featured in Anthropolgie’s ad campaign. courtesy of Anthropologie

“Falling for Anthro truly harnesses the magic of the brand and highlights how our approach to creativity is not limited to just our products but permeates across our entire company and culture. Through Falling for Anthro, we hope to build connectivity with our incredibly loyal community, while also reaching a new, eager and excited audience. Phoebe perfectly embodies this excitement and exudes a bold, boundless, confidence that we hope our entire community takes into fall,” she added.

Anthropologie’s fall campaign features Australian actress Phoebe Tonkin. Courtesy of Anthropologie

With the launch of this new campaign, Anthropologie will run its largest fall digital TV campaign to date, highlighting an exclusive video with the 34-year-old Tonkin, which will be featured across CTV and YouTube TV. In addition, the business will amplify campaign assets in robust out-of-home advertising, including digital billboards in Times Square, on Sunset Boulevard and Cory Avenue in Los Angeles, wild postings across New York and California, and taxi cabs in the U.K.

“Working with Anthropologie on this campaign was a true delight,” Tonkin said. “I have been familiar with the brand for years but was completely blown away by their team. They have a passion to serve their customers with the best fashion and the most inspiring creative. The brand has such a clear identity and strong point-of-view, and it was truly thrilling to help them bring their fall campaign to life.”

Tonkin models the fall looks, aiming to showcase the brand’s elevated approach to style, while demonstrating the versatility of the pieces.

“This fall we are thrilled to introduce our customers to what we believe is our best assortment to date,” said Anu Narayanan, president of Anthropologie women’s, weddings and beauty. “We place tremendous value on listening to our customers and being attuned to how their shopping habits are continually evolving. What we have learned from them is that they are ready to embrace newness. They are eager to pair trendier, more daring pieces, like the evolving sheer and shine fashions, with our bestselling customer favorites. What works best for us, and what we focused on for the fall collection is offering our community quality products in a wide range of price points and amplifying trends for their different tastes and aesthetics.”

Anthropologie, founded in 1992 and known for its experiential retail format, offers a mix of its own-brand designed products and partners, such as Reformation, Good American and New Balance. The brand operates more than 200 stores around the world and ships to more than 100 countries.

For the first quarter ended April 30, Anthropologie Group’s comparable retail sales increased 13 percent.