TAKE TWO: There’s a Hadid and a Gerber in the new joint ad campaign for Topshop Topman, but they’re not the usual suspects. Instead, the brothers of Gigi, Bella and Kaia are fronting the brands’ first co-ed campaign, which was shot by Daniel Jackson and will be released Oct. 15.

Anwar Hadid and Presley Gerber join fellow models Birgit Kos, Dilone, Adonis Bosso, Sofia Mechetner, Duckie Thot and Cara Taylor in the campaign, which is called Topshop IT. It aims to encourage individuals to channel their personal style.

The campaign was developed with Laird + Partners and shot in New York, with each model looking to express themselves through the clothing.

“For our creative approach, we wanted to bring the brands to life. Topshop IT is a celebration of what makes us unique, championing our customer’s individuality, exploring what fashion means to them and how they style our pieces to express themselves,” said David Hägglund, creative director, Topshop Topman. “It is eye-catching, full of vibrant color and has a youthful spirit. We will be using video, photography and music across high-impact billboards and digital channels, pushing boundaries to make this a truly 360, global campaign.”

The company added that the idea for a joint campaign stemmed from the businesses “becoming increasingly integrated with a shared footprint and brand spirit. It felt like a natural move to bring the brands together for this major moment. Going forward, we will likely undertake a combination of solo and joint initiatives and campaigns.”

Hadid, the younger brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid, is a TV personality who started his modeling career at age 16, while Gerber made his debut alongside his younger sister Kaia in CR Fashion Book in 2015.

The campaign will be focused on the U.K. home market and appear on digital screens in locations including Shoreditch High Street and Oxford Circus station in London and in Victoria Square in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

There are also plans for wild posting and for a rollout across social platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest and Snapchat. Topshop Topman is also working in conjunction with global partners such as Nordstrom and Zalando to amplify the campaign in top markets.

Items from Topshop IT will be available in Topshop and Topman stores worldwide and online from Oct. 15. Prices start at $22.