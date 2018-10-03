As fashion month in New York, London, Milan and Paris wraps up, there’s no question social media played a leading role in events on and off the runway. More than 2.2 million social mentions occurred, according to Talkwalker, the international social media analytics firm.

In addition, there were more than 97.1 million interactions (likes, retweets, shares and comments) and more than 861,000 unique authors. Talkwalker tracked results over the period from Sept. 1 through Sept. 30, which covered most of New York, London and Milan but missed some of the major shows in Paris.

New York Fashion Week bested the other fashion weeks, generating the most social media buzz and accounting for 46.5 percent of all mentions, according to Talkwalker. The Nicki Minaj/Cardi B fight at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party at the Plaza Hotel in New York remained present on social media throughout the month, no matter the location. Paris Fashion Week received a very high level of engagement even though it only ranked second in terms of discussions, which may be attributed to the high impact of social media stars such as Chiara Ferragni, Polina Kouklina and Camila Coelho. The top 10 posts for Paris were all from Instagram, as opposed to New York, which had more press coverage.

H&M was the only brand to appear within the top social post list, attributed to a fur-free post for London Fashion Week.

Among the highlights from the Talkwalker data:

* During NYFW, there were more than 612,000 mentions, 18.9 million interactions and more than 33,000 unique authors. The top moment of the month, in terms of mentions and engagement, was the fight between Minaj and Cardi B. The top press mention was discussing Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie show on time.com. The most discussed celebrities, in order, were Minaj, Michael Kors, Ralph Lauren, Selena Gomez and Tom Ford. The top brands mentioned, in order, were Maybelline, Versace, Calvin Klein, Gucci and Chanel, according to Talkwalker.

*During the period of Paris Fashion Week covered, there were more than 301,000 mentions (22.9 percent of New York, Paris, Milan and London combined) and 19.6 million interactions (highest of all fashion weeks). The top press mention was the appearance of K-pop star Kai at Gucci. The most discussed celebrities were, in order, Sandra Park, Blake Lively, Jessica Jung, Ann Demeulemeester and Rick Owens. The top brands mentioned, in order, were Gucci, Chanel (which only showed on Oct. 2), Christian Dior, Balmain and L’Oréal.

*During Milan Fashion Week, there were over 216,000 mentions. (16.4 percent when looking at New York, Paris, Milan and London combined). There were 15.2 million interactions and more than 109,000 unique authors. The top press mention was Kendall Jenner in People. (The item was Jenner promoting her brother-in-law Kanye West’s new Yeezy Boost 350 sneakers wearing Calvin Klein underwear.) The most discussed celebrities were, in order, Jessica Jung, Nicki Minaj, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Giorgio Armani. The top brands mentioned, in order, were Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, Fendi, Moschino and Salvatore Ferragamo.

*During London Fashion Week, there were more than 188,000 mentions (14.3 percent when looking at New York, Paris Milan and London combined). The number of interactions were 11.1 million and unique authors were over 82,000. The top press mention was discussing the new accessories collection launched by Pippa Middleton’s British bridal designer, Giles Deacon. The most discussed celebrities were, in order, Victoria Beckham, Liam Payne, David Beckham, Alexa Chung and Riccardo Tisci. The top fashion posts, in order, were by Chiara Ferragni; Jena Frumes; Winnie Harlow; Jena Frumes (two separate posts ranked on the list); and H&M. The top brands mentioned, in order, were Burberry, British Fashion Council, Gucci, Chanel and Versace, according to Talkwalker.