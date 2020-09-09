Hearst Magazines has named Asad Syrkett the new editor in chief of Elle Decor, succeeding Whitney Robinson, who stepped down earlier this year.

Syrkett, who begins his new role on Sept. 14, most recently ran all New York operations for Hem, an international furniture brand and design studio based in Stockholm. Previously he was deputy editor at real estate web site Curbed and has also held editorial positions at Architectural Digest and Architectural Record magazines.

In a statement, he described leading Elle Decor into a new era as “incredibly thrilling.” “In any genre, the most impactful journalism offers context, challenges its audience and explores its subjects in nuanced ways that enrich the reader’s perspective,” he said. “I’m excited to bring that to a best-in-class interiors magazine, on every platform.”

Syrkett will report to Stellene Volandes, who was promoted to editorial director of Elle Decor in April, expanding her role as editor in chief of Town & Country. She, too, emphasized the importance of all of Elle Decor’s platforms as the competitor to Architectural Digest enters its next chapter.

“He brings a singular combination of respect and reverence for all that Elle Decor is, with an exciting vision of all that it will and can be,” Volandes said of the new editor in chief. “Every element from the photography, to the feature writing, digital programs, social media and client events will work together to celebrate great design and its impact on every aspect of our world.”

View Gallery Related Gallery Saint Laurent Men’s Spring 2021

As for the data on those platforms, in its media offering to advertiser, Hearst claims that Elle Decor has 2.2 million unique visitors to its site and a total print circulation of 555,014.

The title recently reduced its print frequency with a summer issue, meaning that it will publish nine issues this year, down from 10 in 2019. This is a trend that has happening across the company for the past few years, only to be exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic triggering a plunge in advertising. In addition to Elle Decor, Marie Claire shrank from 11 to seven issues and O, The Oprah Magazine will publish just four special issues a year from next year versus 12 for the past two decades.

And while print frequency has been shrinking, Hearst has been looking to monetize digital more though membership programs and metered paywalls, with advertising remaining volatile. Elle Decor is among that magazines that are yet to receive a paywall.

For more, see:

Whitney Robinson Steps Down as Elle Decor EIC, Stellene Volandes Named Editorial Director

At Hearst Magazines, Print Continues to Shrink

O, The Oprah Magazine’s Print Run Shrinking From 12 Issues to Four