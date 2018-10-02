Model Ashley Graham is adding podcast host to her growing multi-hyphenate career.

Graham is releasing today the first episode of her own weekly podcast, titled “Pretty Big Deal,” toward the end of a year that’s seen the model land a TV hosting gig, delve into fashion design and seal a major contract with Revlon, a first for a plus-size model. With such a rising profile, it’s little surprise that Graham has managed to line up some major names for the podcast, the first being Kim Kardashian West.

Graham said getting Kardashian-West, with whom she’s acquainted, for the show is an example of her efforts to “do everything big.”

“I had a vision for ‘Pretty Big Deal’ and Kim Kardashian is one of those names you put out there as a dream guest,” Graham said. “When she actually agreed to be on my show, it hit me that this podcast was really happening.”

After Kardashian-West, Graham’s guests seem to be a mix of celebrity and activist types. Sitting down with Graham will be actor and activist Gabrielle Union; actor and comedian Amy Schumer; TV journalist and personality Noor Tagouri, who’s garnered some notoriety for wearing a hijab, and Olympic skier Lindsay Vonn, to name a few. There are more episodes to come, but Graham wants to keep some a “surprise.”

As for how a podcast fits into her rapidly expanding personal brand, Graham said she’s a big listener of podcasts – including Oprah Winfrey’s popular “Super Soul Conversations,” “Skimm’d From the Couch,” “The Joe Rogan Experience” and NPR’s “This American Life” – and has been wanting for a while to launch her own as a way to connect more directly with her audience. She has 7.5 million followers on Instagram.

“Anyone who knows me knows I talk. A lot,” Graham said. “As life has gotten busier, I’ve made it a point to start listening just as much as I chat. Through listening to podcasts and truly engaging with the fascinating people I’m lucky enough to know, I’ve learned and added so much more culture and knowledge to my life. Now, with ‘Pretty Big Deal’ I can share that knowledge, inspiration and fun. I can’t wait to get closer to my followers, meet more people, learn and laugh more with this show that is so close to my heart.”

But the show, made through do-it-yourself audio platform Anchor and available on Apple, Stitcher, Spotify, or any other podcast streaming service, is also about Graham. She wants to give current fans, and hopefully new ones, some insight into her life and career “beyond modeling.” The idea so far has some advertising support, meaning the podcast is far from slapdash. Adidas and CashApp are already advertising with the show and Graham is recording most of the episodes in New York at a media studio founded by YouTube personality Casey Neistat.

“I never do anything halfway,” Graham said.

For More, See:

Endeavor Presents Own Podcast, Audio Arm

Constance White Creating Fashion Podcast With Univision

Guardian to Introduce Daily News Podcast