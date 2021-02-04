Autumn Furr and John Kendzierski have established Westway Communications, a branding and public relations agency.

Previously colleagues at Black Frame from 2010 to 2012, Furr most recently had her own consulting practice working with influencers and launching Flow Alkaline Spring Water in the U.S. and U.K. She had previously been in-house at Rebecca Minkoff, where she served as the brand’s vice president of communications for six-and-a-half years.

Kendzierski began his public relations career at Robert De Niro’s Tribeca Enterprises before working for firms such as Black Frame, PR Consulting and Karla Otto. Most recently he was head of brand and communications for Clothia Inc., an online interactive fashion platform.

Westway Communications is launching with a roster of clients that includes Out East, ultra clean beauty start-up Essentialist, and select projects with some of Digital Brand Architects’ creators in the fashion and lifestyle space.