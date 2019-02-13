“We are delighted to welcome Deng Lun to the Bally team as our first male Asia-Pacific brand ambassador,” said Bally Group chief executive officer Frédéric de Narp. “We have been keeping an eye on his career over the past few years, and with his refined skill and impeccable image, we couldn’t think of anyone better suited to being the face of Bally, in one of the world’s most dynamic and important market places.”

Deng said: “I think Bally’s brand essence is a match with me. I like high-quality, but simple style, not overly fancy elements. The most important thing is that I like leather products, and Bally’s leather products and designs are fantastic.”

Before Deng, the Chinese actress Tang Yan was Bally’s Asia-Pacific spokeswoman. She designed a handbag range for the brand in 2017.

Deng is featured in Bally’s spring 2019 advertising campaign alongside the Australian model Charlee Fraser in a chic interior setting. For the fall 2019 campaign, Deng will travel to the Swiss Alps in a nod to the brand’s heritage.