Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: October 1, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Moore From L.A.: Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Must-sees for Fashion, Costume Lovers

Fashion

Rick Owens RTW Spring 2022

Sustainability

Yoox Net-a-porter Delves Into Resale With Reflaunt

Monkey Exhibitor Cited for Violating Animal Welfare Act in Bizarre 2020 Influencer Stunt

The stunt was organized by Bananas Monkey in an effort to drum up online buzz for its launch late last year.

Bananas Monkey
Not much is known about Bananas Monkey, other than its 2020 launch stunt-gone-wrong. Instagram / @bananasmonkey

A 2020 publicity stunt involving monkeys and major social media stars is being resurfaced.

Last November, a clothing brand called Bananas Monkey sent a monkey exhibitor to the homes of Los Angeles-based influencers such as Jeffree Star, James Charles, Chantel Jeffries and Daisy Keech. (Bananas Monkey is owned by a company called Blue Bird, which also owns Talentless, Scott Disick’s sweatpants and loungewear brand, according to a representative for Talentless.)

The exhibitor brought a baboon and a capuchin monkey for influencers to use as props for social media promotion of Bananas Monkey’s launch. Unsurprisingly, the incident prompted much online backlash, with social media users expressing upset over the treatment of the monkeys. Some were particularly ruffled about Star’s involvement, as his company, Jeffree Star Cosmetics, claims to be cruelty-free.

Related Galleries

PETA notified the U.S. Department of Agriculture of the incident last year, citing “apparent violations of the Animal Welfare Act” in an email. The USDA proceeded to conduct an inspection in March. In the inspection report, a copy of which PETA shared with WWD, the USDA found that the monkey exhibitor, Kevin Keith, “did not adequately maintain direct control of the animals while they interacted with the public.”

“The animals were observed to be in physical contact with the public — shaking hands in the case of the baboon, and sitting on shoulders in the case of the capuchin — and the exhibitor did not have a hold of the animals, nor was he holding onto the end of their leashes during these encounters,” the report reads. “Failure to maintain direct control of nonhuman primates during physical contact with members of the public could result in physical harm to the people or animals involved.”

In a statement, PETA Foundation’s associate director of captive animal law enforcement Debbie Metzler urged influencers “to use their platforms to condemn animal exploitation, not enable it.”

“Monkeys used by exhibitors like Keith are taken from their mothers, carted around, coerced to perform and forced into one stressful encounter after another,” Metzler said.

WWD reached out to representatives for Star, Charles, Jeffries and Keech for comment, though none offered comment by press time.

MORE FROM WWD.COM:

James Charles, Tati Westbrook and the Chaos of Cancel Culture

Beauty YouTuber Mel Thompson, 35, Has Died

The Met Gala, Like Fashion Week, Is Officially for the Masses

Bananas Monkey Exhibitor Cited After Bizarre

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Bananas Monkey Exhibitor Cited After Bizarre

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Bananas Monkey Exhibitor Cited After Bizarre

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Bananas Monkey Exhibitor Cited After Bizarre

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Bananas Monkey Exhibitor Cited After Bizarre

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Bananas Monkey Exhibitor Cited After Bizarre

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Bananas Monkey Exhibitor Cited After Bizarre

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Bananas Monkey Exhibitor Cited After Bizarre

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Bananas Monkey Exhibitor Cited After Bizarre

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Bananas Monkey Exhibitor Cited After Bizarre

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Bananas Monkey Exhibitor Cited After Bizarre

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Bananas Monkey Exhibitor Cited After Bizarre

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Bananas Monkey Exhibitor Cited After Bizarre

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Bananas Monkey Exhibitor Cited After Bizarre

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Bananas Monkey Exhibitor Cited After Bizarre

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Bananas Monkey Exhibitor Cited After Bizarre

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Bananas Monkey Exhibitor Cited After Bizarre

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Bananas Monkey Exhibitor Cited After Bizarre

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Bananas Monkey Exhibitor Cited After Bizarre

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Bananas Monkey Exhibitor Cited After Bizarre

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Bananas Monkey Exhibitor Cited After Bizarre

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Bananas Monkey Exhibitor Cited After Bizarre

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Bananas Monkey Exhibitor Cited After Bizarre

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Bananas Monkey Exhibitor Cited After Bizarre

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Bananas Monkey Exhibitor Cited After Bizarre

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Bananas Monkey Exhibitor Cited After Bizarre

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Bananas Monkey Exhibitor Cited After Bizarre

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Bananas Monkey Exhibitor Cited After Bizarre

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Bananas Monkey Exhibitor Cited After Bizarre

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Bananas Monkey Exhibitor Cited After Bizarre

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Bananas Monkey Exhibitor Cited After Bizarre

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Bananas Monkey Exhibitor Cited After Bizarre

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Bananas Monkey Exhibitor Cited After Bizarre

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Bananas Monkey Exhibitor Cited After Bizarre

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Bananas Monkey Exhibitor Cited After Bizarre

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Bananas Monkey Exhibitor Cited After Bizarre

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Bananas Monkey Exhibitor Cited After Bizarre

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad