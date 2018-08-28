Ermenegildo Zegna has once again turned to actors Javier Bardem and Dev Patel to feature in its fall Defining Moments advertising campaign.

This is the fourth iteration of the campaign, which featured Robert De Niro and French dancer Benjamin Millepied last year. Each installment is for two seasons, or one year.

In the latest edition, three 60-second videos as well as still images were shot in Bardem’s hometown of Madrid, where Patel arrives for an unexpected visit. This is the first time the campaign has been shot outside the U.S.

Alessandro Sartori, Zegna’s creative director, said: “Madrid is an extension of Javier, as this is where he is from and now lives with his family, so it felt authentic to represent his hometown in this new chapter of the campaign. Zegna is a global brand that speaks to multigenerational international friends and customers and is evolving accordingly.”

The campaign was shot once again by Craig McDean, who features Madrid’s boulevards, parks and museums in the photos and films.

Sartori said the “campaign has evolved” over the past two years “as the focus passes from everyday moments that make us smile to the powerful role of empathy among two friends. The idea is to tell the story of an intimate, positive and genuine friendship between two real yet different personalities that evolves chapter by chapter keeping its authenticity.”

He said, “The Defining Moments concept with its chapters marked the start of a new strategy for the house: the beginning of a new path for Zegna that is consistent with our history and our DNA, and at the same time has a clear vision of the future. The key is not to purely explore whether the clothes are fashionable or not, but to show the values of a brand and the brand’s essence.

The actors wear Zegna’s Luxury Leisurewear and Ermenegildo Zegna Couture XXX in the ads.

The campaign will begin running in print monthlies, fashion biannuals and digital formats starting today.